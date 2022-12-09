December 9, 2022

Pedro Castillo: Mexico confirms former Peruvian president has requested asylum and begins "consultations with Peruvian authorities"

Phyllis Ward December 9, 2022 3 min read
Castillo is being held for alleged “rebellion”.

The Mexican government has reported that Pedro Castillo, the president of Peru who was ousted by Congress on Wednesday and is currently in detention, has formally requested political asylum.

The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that his country Receive protection request In the early hours of Thursday morning, which was certified by Castillo’s attorney, Victor Perez Lindo.

“We are in the process of initiating consultations with the Peruvian authorities.”Ebrard said on Twitter, where he shared the letter requesting asylum in favor of Castillo.

The Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, visited Castillo on Thursday afternoon to meet with the former president. “He was found in good physical condition and accompanied by his lawyer.”Ebrard said.

