Pedro Castillo: Mexico confirms former Peruvian president has requested asylum and begins “consultations with Peruvian authorities”

wording

BBC News World

9 hours

image source, Reuters explained, Castillo is being held for alleged “rebellion”.

The Mexican government has reported that Pedro Castillo, the president of Peru who was ousted by Congress on Wednesday and is currently in detention, has formally requested political asylum.

The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that his country Receive protection request In the early hours of Thursday morning, which was certified by Castillo’s attorney, Victor Perez Lindo.

“We are in the process of initiating consultations with the Peruvian authorities.”Ebrard said on Twitter, where he shared the letter requesting asylum in favor of Castillo.

The Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, visited Castillo on Thursday afternoon to meet with the former president. “He was found in good physical condition and accompanied by his lawyer.”Ebrard said.

In the morning, this was said by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador His government is ready to grant asylum to the former president.

image source, Presidency of Mexico explained, López Obrador and Castillo met in September 2021.

Congress dismissed Castillo after he, while still president, announced the dissolution of the legislature and the formation of an emergency government.

Then the members of Congress approved a vacancy proposal for The “moral impotence” of the president who removed him from office. Hours later, he was arrested and taken to the authorities to face the charge of “rebellion”.

What does the asylum application say?

The document published by Ebrard, dated December 7, raises Castillo’s asylum request as a “Protecting his life and safety”. See also The integrated transportation system will be a new commercial and tourism center

“This is in the face of baseless persecution by judicial bodies that have taken on a political character in their actions,” says lawyer Perez Lindo.

They intend to try him for mere declarations of will or intent which do not constitute any criminal offense (in most preparatory works), after these bodies have created a climate of extreme segregation and purely political persecution of anyone who thinks differently from the oligarchy that reigns over all the institutions of the country.

The lawyer confirmed that until then they did not allow him to meet his client, which he considered to be in “serious danger” because of it. But Ambassador Monroy found him with him in the afternoon, according to Ebrard.

At a press conference, the President of Mexico mentioned this Got a call from Castillo on Wednesday In it, he informed him that he was going to the Mexican embassy in Lima to seek asylum.

“I looked for Marcelo Ebrard and informed him, telling him to speak to the ambassador and open the door of the embassy as per our asylum tradition. But shortly after they took over the embassy with the police as well as with the citizens, they surrounded the embassy,” López Obrador said.

He didn’t even think he could get out [hacia la embajada]They arrested him already on the spot.”

The Peruvian government did not immediately make a decision on the former president’s asylum application.

image source, Peruvian government