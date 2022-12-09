December 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

What awaits Pedro Castillo after his departure from power? See expert analysis | video

Phyllis Ward December 9, 2022 1 min read

Posted at 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT) Thursday, December 8, 2022

Former President of Peru faces justice


3:24


Posted at 11:49 ET (16:49 GMT) Thursday, Dec 8, 2022

Lopez Obrador defends Pedro Castillo


3:12


Posted at 23:21 ET (04:21 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

In Peru, the Congress and the Presidency, will they achieve early elections?


1:45


Posted at 23:09 ET (04:09 GMT) Wed Dec 7, 2022

Step by step to the fall of Castillo


2:12


Posted at 23:03 ET (04:03 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

What are the features of the new president of Peru?


4:31


Posted at 22:21 ET (03:21 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

What is the role of the armed forces in the departure of Pedro Castillo?


1:46


Posted at 22:14 ET (03:14 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

Why did Peru have six presidents in seven years?


1:34


Posted at 21:54 ET (02:54 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

Peru is experiencing a new political crisis, can it be resolved?


1:42


Posted at 20:02 ET (01:02 GMT) Wed, Dec 7, 2022

Analysis | Corrupt governments cannot continue over time


06:00


