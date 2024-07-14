Paulinho makes Liga MX debut with brace to give Toluca win

Toluca received FC Juarez In the second round of the 2024 inaugural tournament, he achieved an important 3-2 victory and his star signing was the number, since then Paulinho made his debut in the futureMexican pot with double.

The first half was very comfortable for the Scarlets. They were able to decide the game within the first 45 minutes. Where the competitor did not hold them at any time.

Portuguese Paulinho, Newcomer to Mexican footballHe warned in the first minute of the game of his desire to score, after a header that tried to go into the corner of the opponent’s goal, but Sebastian Jurado He launched himself in a brilliant way to send her into the corner.

Finally the goal fell in the 10th minute Paulinho’s first goal in the Mexican league With the TolucaThe play happened thanks to Jesus Gallardo coming in from the left side and trying to score his goal in front of Jurado, but he hit him hard and ended up helping the Portuguese striker so he could only push it.

The second goal fell in the 16th minute when Jean Meneses He was looking for a deep pass he was looking for. Marcel Ruizbut Moises Mosquera He wanted to cut the ball and extended his leg incorrectly and put the ball into his own goal.

Alexis Vega He added the third goal in the 43rd minute, after Marcel Ruiz recovered from outside the area, and quickly passed to Paulinho, who tried to pass the ball to the Mexican striker, but he shot the ball.

Juarez surprised the start of the second half and scored in the 47th minute thanks to Jesus vengeanceWho read the play well and expected the defenders to outmaneuver the goalkeeper? Thiago Volpe.

Angel Zaldivar He equalised in the 54th minute after several minutes of Bravos dominance, in an attack created from the right side and the goal engineer cut off a defender and hit it with a low shot.

Paulinho He scored his two goals in the 70th minute after a great play. Marcel Ruiz, Who enters the area and makes room for the middle only for the Portuguese striker to push the ball into the net.

In the third round, Toluca hosts Mazatlán next Wednesday, July 17, at 9:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, while Juarez plays at home on the same day, but at 7:00 p.m. at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

