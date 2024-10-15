Paulina Mercado reappears in “Sale el sol” to say “goodbye”

a few days ago, Paulina Mercado She surprised the audience by announcing that she would undergo surgery Throat tumor.

Fortunately, the driver was able to escape safely with the support of her children and her friend. Juan Soler. However, their Vocal cords are affectedSo he can’t speak well.

This Monday, the beloved driver, is the only one left in ‘The sun comes out From the original cast, he reappeared the morning after his major operation.

Paulina Mercado announces the movie “Sale el Sol”

Through the screens of what had been his home for years, Polina temporarily said goodbye to the program.

With her weak voice, Paulina briefly said that she would not be able to continue on the morning show for a while, because she needed… Take treatments to help you regain your voice.

“Unfortunately (the tumor) was very large, covering almost the entire throat When I took it out, my vocal cords were affected a little., “Both should be tight and the other should be loose.”He explained.

“Fortunately, the tumor was benign, and I am grateful for life “For the lesson because suddenly we give importance to things that have no importance,” he said, thankful to emerge from that dark moment after discovering the tumor five weeks before the intervention.

He mused, saying:It is the silence that I must do at this moment to listen to myself, to see what is inside me, To see what he is saying inside meI’m in exercise, I’m in therapy, and I’m really looking forward to being able to talk and express what I want to say most.“.

Polina reassured her fans by saying this Your body does not have cancer because the tumor was benignbut must continue to recover to return to the program. “For me, it was very important to connect with all the people who have been with me for almost eight years, they have accompanied me, supported me and trusted me. And I came to tell you that I will take more timeI need to take more time. “I want to do my best and I want to prepare myself, I want to do my treatments to come here and be able to scream I love you.”

He concluded: “I want to tell people who are fighting such a battle that they will be fine, and they will not get rid of me so easily.”

