October 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Paulina Mercado reappears in “Sale el sol” to say “goodbye”

Paulina Mercado reappears in “Sale el sol” to say “goodbye”

Lane Skeldon October 15, 2024 2 min read

a few days ago, Paulina Mercado She surprised the audience by announcing that she would undergo surgery Throat tumor.

Fortunately, the driver was able to escape safely with the support of her children and her friend. Juan Soler. However, their Vocal cords are affectedSo he can’t speak well.

This Monday, the beloved driver, is the only one left in ‘The sun comes out From the original cast, he reappeared the morning after his major operation.

looks: Alexis Ayala alerts her followers with mysterious posts

Paulina Mercado announces the movie “Sale el Sol”

Through the screens of what had been his home for years, Polina temporarily said goodbye to the program.

With her weak voice, Paulina briefly said that she would not be able to continue on the morning show for a while, because she needed… Take treatments to help you regain your voice.

“Unfortunately (the tumor) was very large, covering almost the entire throat When I took it out, my vocal cords were affected a little., “Both should be tight and the other should be loose.”He explained.

Fortunately, the tumor was benign, and I am grateful for life “For the lesson because suddenly we give importance to things that have no importance,” he said, thankful to emerge from that dark moment after discovering the tumor five weeks before the intervention.

Czech: Does the Come Joy presenter suffer from abuse from her colleagues? video

Paulina reappeared to announce that she would be absent from the show for more time/YouTube

He mused, saying:It is the silence that I must do at this moment to listen to myself, to see what is inside me, To see what he is saying inside meI’m in exercise, I’m in therapy, and I’m really looking forward to being able to talk and express what I want to say most.“.

Polina reassured her fans by saying this Your body does not have cancer because the tumor was benignbut must continue to recover to return to the program. “For me, it was very important to connect with all the people who have been with me for almost eight years, they have accompanied me, supported me and trusted me. And I came to tell you that I will take more timeI need to take more time. “I want to do my best and I want to prepare myself, I want to do my treatments to come here and be able to scream I love you.”

He concluded: “I want to tell people who are fighting such a battle that they will be fine, and they will not get rid of me so easily.”

You can see: Adrien Marcelo attacks Gala Montes after he reacted to her appearance with threats?

See also  BTS's K-POP Jimin presents his first solo album "Face" and breaks records South Korea Music Like Crazy Set me free part 2 | Chica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

I did that and it all went wrong.
2 min read

I did that and it all went wrong.

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Leri Martinez has announced that she is leaving La Oreja de Van Gogh after 17 years as a singer
2 min read

Leri Martinez has announced that she is leaving La Oreja de Van Gogh after 17 years as a singer

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius
2 min read

The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius

October 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

TeleOnce postpones the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state
2 min read

TeleOnce postpones the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state

October 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Find out which one breaks all delay records
2 min read

Find out which one breaks all delay records

October 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
I did that and it all went wrong.
2 min read

I did that and it all went wrong.

October 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
“Medicine Values ​​Tree” planted next to the new Health Sciences Building on the Las Lagunillas Campus | UJA Digital Magazine
2 min read

“Medicine Values ​​Tree” planted next to the new Health Sciences Building on the Las Lagunillas Campus | UJA Digital Magazine

October 15, 2024 Zera Pearson