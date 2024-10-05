October 5, 2024

Passengers rescue a woman from a violent attacker on a flight to North Carolina

Zera Pearson October 5, 2024


Local police officers boarded the plane after it landed in Charlotte and escorted the couple out of the airport. Arjun Singh, /X

A number of passengers intervened on Wednesday on an American Airlines plane bound for North Carolina to help a woman sitting in first class away from her violent travel companion.

A shocking video shows several men and a flight attendant screaming at the alleged attacker to take his hands off the woman in the first class cabin of flight AA310 from Miami to Charlotte.

The clip, posted by Epoch Times reporter Arjun Singh, shows three men leaning over the seat to confront the man, while several flight attendants stood in the aisle.

Another man shouted that the woman’s colleague would be arrested.

“Get your hands off her now,” he shouted. If you touch it again, you will be arrested.

The first man asks the woman if she is okay before the passengers ask him to move to an empty seat away from his companion.

As she walked down the hallway, the alleged attacker screamed that the woman attacked him and claimed she slapped him, according to the video.

