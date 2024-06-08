June 9, 2024

Party for well-being and health at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza

Zera Pearson June 9, 2024 1 min read

Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza hosted World Wellness Day 2024 on Saturday, marking World Wellness Day. This event witnessed the presence of great talents such as Beto Perez, Jessica Exposito, José Exposito, and Silverio de la Chica.

The morning started by warming up the engines with Zumba Master Class by Beto Perezthe first of its kind in Ibiza, which made attendees sweat to the beat of the best music, combining dance and fitness in a wonderful full-color party, accompanied by its team of dancers.

To continue the party, class Flamenco Zumba by Jessica Exposito I was surprised by the very Spanish touch with the fan and making the signature dance a very fun exercise for all ages.

In the middle of the morning, we enjoyed healthy breakfast Courtesy of the hotel with fruit, flavored water and energy snacks.

After the break, the bulk of the fitness was done. Accompanied by his sister Jessica. Jose Exposito She made him enjoy his class Training X29 (functional training), with more cardio, toning and zen closure.

To finish relaxing and enjoying the health benefits of nature, attendees took a class Stretching Ocean front On hand Silverio girl.

