Parties that appear to be “opposition”, but are not.

During the administration of Nicolás Maduro, at least 17 political parties in Venezuela have been interfered with.

The vast majority of decisions were issued by the Chavista Supreme Court of Justice, an institution that was used as a tool to subjugate the directives of political organizations.

The intervention orders provide for the suspension, expulsion or replacement of the board of directors or the majority of the members of political parties by members appointed by the Supreme Court of Justice.

The next step was to hand over the reins of the organization to a board of directors with close ties to the Maduro administration, which always resorts to the pretext of “strengthening internal democracy.”

With the interventions ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice, the replacement of the directives of historically important political parties such as Democratic Action, Primero Justicia and Popular Volunteerism was imposed.

However, some political organizations linked to Chavism and which have been critical of the regime have also intervened, such as, for example, the Venezuelan Communist Party (PCV).

So far, the parties that have been prosecuted are the Por la Democracia Social (Vamos) party, in 2012. In the case of Bandera Roja, which always sides with Chavismo, it has been intervened twice (2012 and 2020).

Traditional organizations such as the Popular Electoral Movement (MEP), initially allied with Chavismo, were also put on trial in 2015.

The COPE party has also been the target of interference on two occasions, in 2015 and 2019.

The environmental movement in Venezuela suffered elimination in 2018, followed by Democratic Action, First Justice, Popular Will, Republican Movement, Tupamaro, Homeland for All, Country Commitment (COMPAY), and New Vision for My Country (NOVEPA), all in 2020.

The Venezuelan Communist Party was tried in 2023, and the National Integrity Movement-Unity (MIN-Unidad) party was interfered with in 2015.

Henri Falcon, who has always been an ally of Chavismo, denounced his party’s “Progressive Progress” intervention in 2022.

“Opposition” to this measure

For the presidential elections scheduled for July 28, the parties that the Supreme Court intervened in have nominated their own candidates, who appear to be “opposition”, but in reality serve the interests of Chavismo. This trick aims to show, on the one hand, an election that is supposed to be “competitive”, and on the other hand, to confuse voters.

¿How were the papers of the intervening parties distributed between the candidates of the “Scorpion” and Nicolas Maduro on the ballot paper?

Candidate Luis Eduardo Martinez: Posted by AD Cards, Copyi, Bandera Roja and the Republican Movement

Candidate Jose Brito: It was assumed by Primero Justicia (PJ) and Primero Venezuela, which was the first crack of (PJ).

Candidate Antonio Icari: In addition to running with La Piz, he is running with the Min-Unidad, Avanzada Progressista, and Environmental Movement papers.

Candidate Daniel Ceballos: He is doing the same with the Popular Will ticket, apart from the fact that he is running with the Ariba party.

Candidate Nicolas Maduro: The ballot papers of Podemos, PPT, Tupamaro, PCV and MEP, as well as eight other parties, were published. The candidate with the most ballot papers (13 in total) is thus on the ballot paper.