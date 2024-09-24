Paris Fashion Week opens with a public show

Paris.- Barely recovered from the Olympics and Paralympics, Paris It was shown today -September 23- Fashion Week Female with a procession Exceptionally open to all at the Opera Square.
After New York, London and Milan, 106 brands participate in Paris in 66 fashion shows and around 40 collection presentations.
Victor Winsanto opened Fashion Week (Fashion Week) on the roof of the Centre Pompidou, with a show featuring Lou Philippe, the drag queen who won a popular French TV show.
In the rain and strong winds, her multi-colored mesh suits and pink mesh shirts offered a glimpse of what she’ll be wearing next summer.
Hours later, it was cosmetics giant L’Oréal that welcomed thousands of fashionistas with a show in front of the Opera Garnier, in the heart of Paris, open to the public (with registration).
American star Jane Fonda was oblivious to the passing of time in a silver disco jumpsuit, Eva Longoria appeared in a short, puffy white dress, and Kendall Jenner was a deadly blonde, wearing red. Paralympic athletes and dozens Influencers Including the four corners of the world.
Many emerging brands in the French fashion world, such as Mossi, Atlein or Coperni, had the opportunity to shine at this exhibition. Displays.
Democratizing Fashion
“The idea is to be able to make accessible and democratize everything that the public doesn’t see at this moment in Fashion Week: the most beautiful places, the most beautiful and best clothes. It seems “Beauty,” Delphine Vigier, general manager of L’Oréal Paris, told AFP.
Tuesday will be the turn of the big names in the luxury world, with Christian Dior and Saint Laurent.
This season is marked by several upheavals at the big houses. With the results of the luxury goods giants LVMH and Kering slightly down, restructurings are shaking up the designers’ work tables and generating a festival of unconfirmed rumors: Hedi Slimane, Tom Ford or Jacquemus at Chanel, John Galliano about leaving Maison Margiela.
fountain: Agence France-Presse
