Parents reach an agreement with Kano

After Robinson Canó is released by the Mets, he appears to have found a new home in the Majors. The Padres may be close to finalizing a deal with the eight-star, sources told MLB.com Thursday.
The deal, reported by MLB Network reporter John Heyman, has not yet been finalized and details have not been announced by the team.
The 39-year-old veteran was set for appointment by the Mets on May 2, although he still owed $37.6 million in his contract. He hit 0.15 with a home run and three RBIs in 12 games with New York in 2022.
Here’s a look at what this movement means for Badris
It is clear that Padres’ attack could improve. But his lack of depth was revealed early this season.
The hitter brings a much-needed left bat to the club off the bench. Manager Bob Melvin is known for being aggressive in playing certain matches.
Kano can also be a particular hitter at times – although Luke Voight is seen as an incumbent. Quisqueyan also provides depth in the middle.
No, he’s not the same one who finished in the top six in the MVP vote for five consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2014, nor the one who won two Gold Gloves with the Yankees.
But it’s a low-cost gamble that could give Padres a boost against the right-hand throw. Kano missed the entire 2021 season during his second suspension due to the use of prohibited substances. In 2020, it hits .339/ .368/ .534 against the Right.
Additionally, Cano is a native of San Pedro de Macoris, just like Fernando Tates Jr.
Kano is not the cure for all parents’ ailments. He helps deep off the bench, but the team’s biggest problem – apart from injuries to Tates, Voight and Will Myers – is low production from the defensive players.
With the trade deadline looming, San Diego could be looking for a racket to pitch in.
