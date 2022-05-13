Chivas vs Atlas match result | Atlas beat Chivas 2-1 in El Clasico Tapatio in La Liga 2022 | Summary and goals of Jeremy Marquez and Christian Calderon | Total Sports

atlas benefit from chivas In the quarter-finals of the Torneo Clausura 2022 tournament MX . League This Thursday at Akron Stadium, they won 1-2 as a visitor thanks to a double from Jeremy Marquez. Christian Calderon cut the difference and gave a glimmer of hope to Fluke, who now has to strive to return far from his homeland.
Chiva 1-2 Atlas | Summary and goals
Christian Calderon goal
Double Marquis
Jeremy Marquez goal
Chivas vs Atlas | Confirmed Fonts:
- goats: Jimenez, Cisneros, Mir, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon, Torres, Beltran, Perez, Alvarado, Vega.
- atlas: Vargas, Abella, Aguilera, Nervo, Reyes, Shala, Zaldivar, Rocha, Marquez, Quinones and Forch.
The ‘Holy Herd’ comes from their 4-1 win over Onam Pumas in the playoffs, a victory that gave them the right to play in the ‘Big Party’. From the hand of provisional DT Ricardo Cadena, those from Guadalajara found some regularity and took five straight wins.
Meanwhile, the “Foxes” got straight to this stage by scoring in the third square of the regular stage with 27 points. Anderson Santamaría will seek a positive result by considering revenge in Jalisco.
Chivas vs. Atlas: match schedule
- Mexico – 9:05 PM
- Peru – 9:05 PM
- Ecuador – 9:05 pm
- Colombia – 9:05 PM
- Bolivia – 9:05 PM
- Venezuela – 9:05 PM
- Chile – 9:05 PM
- Paraguay – 9:05 pm
- United States – 9:05 pm
- Argentina – 10:05 PM
- Uruguay – 10:05 PM
- Brazil – 10:05 PM
Where and how to see CHIVAS VS. Atlas Live? TV channels
You can follow Clásico Tapatío broadcasts on TV through Azteca TV signals, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and Channel 5.
Chivas vs. Atlas: History
Officially, the two teams have faced each other 44 times, leaving a balance of 20 wins for Chivas de Guadalajara, 12 wins for Atlas and 12 draws. Check out their latest duels below.
- March 2022 | Atlas 1-1 Chivas
- October 2021 | Chivas 0-1 Atlas
- April 2021 | Atlas 0-1 Chivas
- October 2020 | Chivas 3-2 Atlas
- March 2020 | Atlas 1-2 Chivas
