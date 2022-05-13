May 13, 2022

Chivas vs Atlas match result | Atlas beat Chivas 2-1 in El Clasico Tapatio in La Liga 2022 | Summary and goals of Jeremy Marquez and Christian Calderon | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis May 13, 2022 2 min read

benefit from In the quarter-finals of the Torneo Clausura 2022 tournament This Thursday at Akron Stadium, they won 1-2 as a visitor thanks to a double from Jeremy Marquez. Christian Calderon cut the difference and gave a glimmer of hope to Fluke, who now has to strive to return far from his homeland.

Chiva 1-2 Atlas | Summary and goals

Christian Calderon goal

Double Marquis

Jeremy Marquez goal

Chivas vs Atlas | Confirmed Fonts:

  • goats: Jimenez, Cisneros, Mir, Sepulveda, Orozco, Calderon, Torres, Beltran, Perez, Alvarado, Vega.
  • atlas: Vargas, Abella, Aguilera, Nervo, Reyes, Shala, Zaldivar, Rocha, Marquez, Quinones and Forch.

Chiva 1-2 Atlas: minute by minute

The ‘Holy Herd’ comes from their 4-1 win over Onam Pumas in the playoffs, a victory that gave them the right to play in the ‘Big Party’. From the hand of provisional DT Ricardo Cadena, those from Guadalajara found some regularity and took five straight wins.

Meanwhile, the “Foxes” got straight to this stage by scoring in the third square of the regular stage with 27 points. Anderson Santamaría will seek a positive result by considering revenge in Jalisco.

Chivas vs. Atlas: match schedule

  • Mexico – 9:05 PM
  • Peru – 9:05 PM
  • Ecuador – 9:05 pm
  • Colombia – 9:05 PM
  • Bolivia – 9:05 PM
  • Venezuela – 9:05 PM
  • Chile – 9:05 PM
  • Paraguay – 9:05 pm
  • United States – 9:05 pm
  • Argentina – 10:05 PM
  • Uruguay – 10:05 PM
  • Brazil – 10:05 PM

Where and how to see CHIVAS VS. Atlas Live? TV channels

You can follow Clásico Tapatío broadcasts on TV through Azteca TV signals, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and Channel 5.

Chivas vs. Atlas: History

Officially, the two teams have faced each other 44 times, leaving a balance of 20 wins for Chivas de Guadalajara, 12 wins for Atlas and 12 draws. Check out their latest duels below.

  • March 2022 | Atlas 1-1 Chivas
  • October 2021 | Chivas 0-1 Atlas
  • April 2021 | Atlas 0-1 Chivas
  • October 2020 | Chivas 3-2 Atlas
  • March 2020 | Atlas 1-2 Chivas

Where is CHIVAS DE GUADALAJARA VS. ATLAS BY LEAGUE MX?

