Guillermo Ochoa “chooses” to play for Real Madrid: “Why not?”

TAfter the end of the first quarter-final match between Puebla and Club America, William Ochoa talk about TUDN And he left some questions regarding his possible future.

The Aztec goalkeeper is one of the references to the Mexican football team. The Old Continent is also strengthened, he is one of the leaders of Las guilas and does not rule out a return to Europe and to a team in particular.

“My dream now is to be able to give a championship to the people of America, to my family who suffer defeats with me and celebrate victories. To do something historic with the Mexican national team Why not, maybe I’ll play for Real Madrid, I haven’t retired yet“The goalkeeper admitted between laughter, who gives priority to Leguela and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ochoa already has La Liga experience having been in the military with as many as two La Liga teams previously: Malaga (2014-17) and Granada (2016-17).

He may be at Real Madrid next year as a goalkeeper for Ukraine Andrew Lunin I will consider leaving the White Club after the latest reports.

Access Ochoa will undoubtedly bring experience to the Santiago Bernabeu alongside another goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper argued 127 caps with Mexico.