Paolo Guerrero | Mr. Piet said that Richard Acuna would have betrayed the Peruvian striker and forced him to play against Alianza Lima | Liga 1 | Sports

Paolo Guerrero And he continues in the eye of the storm. After refusing to play against him Lima Alliance By the first date of the Clausura 2024, the “predator” was involved in a state of chaos that has not ended yet. His future, at 40 years old, is certainly uncertain, despite the fact that in the last hours there has been talk of a possible separation from the Universidad César Vallejo.

There are several theories surrounding this matter that try to explain the real reason for his unwillingness to join the Mansiches camp. Incidentally, one of those that has been circulating on social networks is Mr. Piet. According to the sports journalist. Richard Acuña had broken the previous agreement he had made with Paolo Guerrero..

Did Richard Acuña “betray” Paolo Guerrero to play against Alianza Lima?

In the latest edition of the YouTube show “A Pressure”, Mr. Peet hinted that Trujillo’s chief of staff was going to betray Guerrero. According to the information he provided, both agreed that the striker would be on the bench, but would not have minutes.

“There was already a verbal agreement between Paulo and Richard before he left for the Copa America.They had a conversation scheduled for Thursday, which was moved to Friday. Friday moved it to Monday. Richard postponed it. The condition was that he be on the bench, on the roster for sponsorship reasons, but they won’t use him.“It is to explain.

However, once he arrived at Mansiche, Richard Acuña changed his mind and was going to send a message to the technical leadership of “Chicho” Salas to bring Guerrero in. He confirmed that he had this intention so that the striker could not play for another club.

While on the field Chicho is instructed to make him play so he doesn’t go to another team.. And the one who failed in his word was Richard. He said, “He gave the signal to Salas to use Paolo.”

Paolo Guerrero trained alone after controversy in Alianza Lima vs. Vallejo match

On July 15, Paolo Guerrero did not show up for morning training at the Cesar Vallejo Sports Village. According to information provided by Canal N, the striker was not with the rest of the team and would have agreed to meet with Acuña in the afternoon.

“The players entered at 7 am, but the entry of the footballer Paolo Guerrero had not yet witnessed this incident that occurred in the match against Alianza Lima at the Mansiche stadium, and a meeting was announced with the leaders, and precisely with the president Richard Acuña to evaluate the continuity of Paolo Guerrero at UCV,” explained the correspondent Juan González.

However, in the afternoon, some photos were published of Paulo training completely alone with a physical trainer on the grounds of the Poet’s Plate. So far, it is not known what the final fate of the Peruvian national team’s top scorer in 2024 will be.

Vallejo issues strong statement after Guerrero-Salas controversy

Through social networks, the César Vallejo University has decided to speak out against the series of speculations surrounding Paolo Guerrero and Guillermo Salas. The poetic team revealed that the player had asked to leave the club, but denied that this request had been made before the Copa América.

“We would like to inform you that the player has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to terminate his contract unilaterally.; Therefore, as requested, the corresponding commitments were sent to you last night so as not to be affected by the contractual sanctions imposed, within them, with the sponsors who have complete confidence in this sporting project.We, as an institution, categorically deny that player Paolo Guerrero has requested to leave before the Copa America.They wrote.