August 28, 2024

Pamela Lopez’s Husband Reveals He Received Warnings From Her Via Texts: ‘He’s Been Weird For Two Weeks’

Lane Skeldon August 28, 2024

Pamela Lopez in the eye of the storm after that Narda Sofia Velardiwhich he would flaunt at various social gatherings, ensured that Luis Fernando Rodriguezbrave with whom Christian Cueva’s wife She revealed that she had been living with him for nine months and that they had a daughter. After that, Lopez swore that they were single. How could she deny that?

Pamela Lopez’s new boyfriend denies it

Cohabiting with the man who was recorded dancing up close Pamela Lopez She contacted the production company of Majali City to ask for information about her daughter’s father and Christian Cueva’s wife After receiving messages about a possible secret relationship.

She thus confirmed that she had been separated from him for two weeks, denying Lopez’s story, which confirmed that when they met he was already single.

