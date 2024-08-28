Pamela Lopez’s Husband Reveals He Received Warnings From Her Via Texts: ‘He’s Been Weird For Two Weeks’

Pamela Lopez in the eye of the storm after that Narda Sofia Velardiwhich he would flaunt at various social gatherings, ensured that Luis Fernando Rodriguezbrave with whom Christian Cueva’s wife She revealed that she had been living with him for nine months and that they had a daughter. After that, Lopez swore that they were single. How could she deny that?

Pamela Lopez’s new boyfriend denies it

Cohabiting with the man who was recorded dancing up close Pamela Lopez She contacted the production company of Majali City to ask for information about her daughter’s father and Christian Cueva’s wife After receiving messages about a possible secret relationship.

She thus confirmed that she had been separated from him for two weeks, denying Lopez’s story, which confirmed that when they met he was already single.

“It happens that I’ve been away from him for two weeks and he’s acting strange,” she said, confirming that they have a little girl together, ruling out that they have completely broken up.

Likewise, the woman sent videos to Magali Medina showing that he and the man were still a couple in June of this year when they traveled to Colombia and showed evidence of where Lopez was seen at social gatherings where it appeared they were a couple.

“She says she traveled to Piura and realized that they were separated. (Her friend) sent us proof that he took her on a trip and they celebrated her birthday where Pamela López was invited. They coincided in different parties, including the national holidays in July. There are photos together on the table. She says that the problems started on July 26, because when Pamela arrived in Piura he sought to quarrel with the woman and told Pamela that he had nothing to do with his daughter,” said La Urraca.

Pamela Lopez denies being friends with the partner of the man she is dating

When she asked who the man Pamela Lopez was bragging about, Medina said, her entourage told her he was married to one of her friends.

Furthermore, the redhead announces her closeness and finds it surprising that she gets involved with him despite knowing that she has a family through sharing with him and her daughter’s mother.

However, Lopez has denied in every way the friendship link with Narda. He told Magaly TV: La Firme: “I met her through Coyote’s wife but I only dealt with her a little.”

Pamela Lopez’s girlfriend split from her boyfriend after compromising over the photo

Narda Sofia Velardi He surprised everyone by issuing a statement on social networks announcing his final breakup with Luis Fernando Rodriguez, who was recorded hanging out with Pamela Lopez on several occasions.

“Given the clear images that were broadcast in a show and various media, I inform that after 9 years of living with Mr. Luis Fernando Rodriguez Cordova, it is over,” he said, stressing that they will only maintain a friendly relationship of parents to their little daughter.