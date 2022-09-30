September 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pain in the back of the thigh? This is your exercise

Pain in the back of the thigh? This is your exercise

Zera Pearson September 30, 2022 1 min read

pain in hamstrings It is a sharp discomfort in the back of the thigh which is very common among runners, although it also occurs among those who are not. Usually, this injury occurs due to regular activation between the gluteus maximus and the intrinsic muscles of the foot.

In this video, our personal trainer Victor Telles (Tweet embed), He suggests a simple exercise to relieve this pain. To do this, all you need is a file foam roller.

Specifically, we should support the pulley on a crossbar or a wall, and put the leg on which it is bothering us by lying on our back. next one, We perform the pelvic bridge with the same leg and keep the hip rebound.

The important point that Téllez insists on is that The knee should be straight and create a closing force. In this pose, we extend the ankle in order to work with the calf.

It will allow us to do between 10 and 20 repetitions of this exercise Improving the connection between the calf muscle and the deep muscles of the foot and glutes.

If you have questions about this or other exercise, our coach will answer you without problems through his social networks. Also, you can access this Link In case you want to know more about workouts, exercises, tips or other tricks.

See also  Why did the President of Mexico criticize the Faculty of Political Science at UNAM and Ibero?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Concordia was acquired by economics professionals for the National Sports Meeting

September 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Teacher Jacqueline Malagon enters the Academy of Sciences

September 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The mayor of Huesca reiterates his opposition to dual medical studies

September 28, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

In photos: Hurricane Ian damage in Florida and Cuba

September 30, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Pain in the back of the thigh? This is your exercise

September 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez punished for using offensive language in MLS | Colombians abroad

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

This is what Televisa actors and actresses earn

September 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward