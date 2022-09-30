Pain in the back of the thigh? This is your exercise

pain in hamstrings It is a sharp discomfort in the back of the thigh which is very common among runners, although it also occurs among those who are not. Usually, this injury occurs due to regular activation between the gluteus maximus and the intrinsic muscles of the foot.

In this video, our personal trainer Victor Telles (Tweet embed), He suggests a simple exercise to relieve this pain. To do this, all you need is a file foam roller.

Specifically, we should support the pulley on a crossbar or a wall, and put the leg on which it is bothering us by lying on our back. next one, We perform the pelvic bridge with the same leg and keep the hip rebound.

The important point that Téllez insists on is that The knee should be straight and create a closing force. In this pose, we extend the ankle in order to work with the calf.

It will allow us to do between 10 and 20 repetitions of this exercise Improving the connection between the calf muscle and the deep muscles of the foot and glutes.

If you have questions about this or other exercise, our coach will answer you without problems through his social networks. Also, you can access this Link In case you want to know more about workouts, exercises, tips or other tricks.