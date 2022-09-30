Consell will launch the Dénia Gastronomic Sciences . campus

The council’s plenary session authorizes the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society and Denia City Council, according to which €1.2 million has been allocated to fund the comprehensive rehabilitation of the municipality-owned Torrecremada building, which will house the future Gastronomic Sciences University campus.

This center will allow the provision of university education in a subject of high social, touristic and economic importance, such as gastronomy, in an ideal location.

The purpose of the investment is to collaborate with the Dénia City Council and the University of Alicante (UA) in the implementation of the new campus based on the university.

It will materialize through the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Torrecremada building, which is included in the catalog of assets and protected spaces of the Dénia City Council, with a level of partial protection that allows interventions related to conservation, restoration and rehabilitation.

With the signing of the agreement, Denia City Council undertakes, among other things, to manage and obtain the necessary licenses, permits and reports to carry out the comprehensive rehabilitation of the building Torrecremada, Carry out the mandatory procedures so that the building can be used for educational purposes in accordance with the urban planning in force in the municipality and used as a headquarters for the gastronomic sciences campus, as well as the maintenance of facilities for the intended purpose. In perfect maintenance and cover personnel costs and installation maintenance, where applicable.

To oversee compliance with the provisions of the Agreement, a Monitoring Committee will be established, consisting of a joint representation of two members for each of the signatories and may be assisted by technical personnel deemed appropriate.