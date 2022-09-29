September 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Concordia was acquired by economics professionals for the National Sports Meeting

Concordia was acquired by economics professionals for the National Sports Meeting

Zera Pearson September 29, 2022 2 min read

Historians EL SOL-Tele5 newspaper talk to Adrian Martinez, Coordinator of the National Sports Meeting of Professionals in Economic Sciences, who provided details of how Sports Day is going in our city.

“This Thursday is the third day of the competition, but we spent four days in the vault to process the penalties because the registrations started on Monday, the team competitions started on Tuesday and the individual competitions started this Wednesday,” he began by talking about the dynamics. of activities.

Sports meet_4

“There is an impressive development in all the sports, we are pleasantly surprised,” he expressed emotionally.

Sports meet_7

From a tourism point of view, Martinez said that Friends who had nothing to do with the profession told us that a lot of people were seen everywhere: in supermarkets, on the streets, in restaurants, in bowling alleys.”

Sports meet_2

Regarding Concordia as the host city, Martinez said visitors feel relaxed and happy. “There are different philosophies,” he said with a laugh: “There are those who come to play, to compete and to win, and there are those who come to enjoy the night. Hunting with some huge specimens of Dorado and I think it is a pleasant memory that those who came to participate in this specialty will take from Concordia.”

Sports meet_6

End states

“The finals and semi-finals are held on Friday, with the exception of some disciplines that have already ended, such as swimming or athletics, which, due to the presence of many different tests, have already received final results and even medals have already been awarded to the winners,” he said of this sporting event Which has come to its last end.

See also  14th edition of the scientific meeting of IES Bezmiliana in Rincon de la Victoria - Society - News from Rincon de la Victoria, Málaga

Sports meet_5

He finally commented that “the sports part ends on Friday afternoon and the conclusion will be in Bodega Robinson where the medals will be awarded for team sports. There will be a show, a party and a dance, and with that the week will end.”

Sports meet_8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Teacher Jacqueline Malagon enters the Academy of Sciences

September 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The mayor of Huesca reiterates his opposition to dual medical studies

September 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sarah Revuelta’s well-being tips for #DOSIS2022

September 28, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The US Embassy will increase the availability of tourist visa appointments in the coming months

September 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Concordia was acquired by economics professionals for the National Sports Meeting

September 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

How does Chivas reach Repechage? Panorama towards Liguilla MX 2022Mediotiotiempo

September 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Andrea Legareta leaves little to the imagination in a plunging neck mini dress | Pictures

September 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon