Pachuca fires ‘Chuves’ Lopez

Guillermo Almada reported that La Choves will not continue with Tuzos del Pachuca due to some “private issues”.

Guillermo Almadastrategic PachucaIt was reported that Javier Eduardo “Chuves” Lopez was released from the hospital due to off-field issues.

“He will not continue with us. Due to some specific problems, the institution has made some decisions, and I am not an institution to make them, and certainly he will not be with us anymore,” Almada commented after Tozos’ 2-0 win over Atletico San Luis.

This is not the first episode of indiscipline on Lopez’s part. In November 2020, Chivas terminated the Mexican player’s contract, due to his participation in a party with Dieter Villalpando.

The “Chuves” will not continue with Pachuca. Image 7

Shortly after, he was sent to San Jose Earthquakes MLSThe good performance of “Chuves” made the Tozos send the player back to his homeland.

On the other side, Guillermo AlmadaHe, one of the emerging candidates to take over the reins of the Mexican national team, spoke about the departure of Jaime Lozano from the bench of the three substitutes.

“Our remote support was there and in our humble opinion the process (of Jaime Lozano) should be respected, but we are not the ones who make these decisions. He added: “There are many coaches qualified to lead the national team, and the goal of any coach in this league is to be able to lead the national team.”

Dominic Torrent complained about the uniform.

while Dominic TorrentTechnical Atletico San LuisHe expressed his annoyance at the similarity in the colours of the uniforms worn by the two teams.

“I came to a new football and I have to adapt. I took the opportunity to say that it was not possible to play in the same shirts in both teams, that nothing could be seen, that surprised me too. He said: “This is a story.”