Oswald Peraza Makes MLB Home Run Debut in 2024 (+Video)

In the ranks New York Yankees There are many Venezuelans and Oswald Peraza It is one of the youngest and most prominent. The Latin Major League kicked off for the first time this season. Major League Baseball With a home run that extended his team’s lead against Detroit Tigers.

Friday night, August 16, 2024, the date on which the above franchisees met on the stadium field. Comerica Park In the Motor City. Home team manager Aaron Boone assigned the Venezuelan as the ninth batter and third baseman, and he did not disappoint with the bat.

The visiting team created a line in the first half against Bo BriskyHowever, the game continued after that with complete control by the pitchers until the first inning came home. Oswald PerazaWhich got all the New York fans in Detroit excited.

In the fifth inning, Brant Huerter stayed on the mound for the homers and after one out in the ring faced Oswald PerazaOn the first delivery of the shift (a sweeper that went over 84 mph), the Caribbean player took a big swing and sent the ball into the stands with a home run through left field that made the score 2×0 for New York Yankees.

Oswald Peraza makes his MLB home run debut in 2024

The strike had a 30-degree launch angle and a 105-mile velocity, hitting 398 feet from home plate. It was the first Venezuelan homer in just two at-bats he has hit this Big Top season after getting the call. New York Yankees Last August 14th.

This was his first home tour. Oswald Peraza In his race against Detroit Tigers. Last season he faced this team and had four hits. On the other hand, he added his second RBI in his life against the team.

In 2022, the Latin player made his debut with New York Yankees In the Majors he hit two home runs, last year he hit two and this year he already got his first. With today’s scoring, he reached 24 points throughout his career and reached 17 points on the board. He also left his family average batting At .500.

