Original Green WhatsApp Plus: Download the latest APK for Android

WhatsApp It has proven itself as an essential application in the lives of thousands of people. However, WhatsApp Plus It is gaining rapid popularity, especially after the features of its green version became known, which distinguish it from the original Meta.

If you want to take advantage of all the features of WhatsApp Plus on your phone smart robotAll you have to do is Download APKBut remember that It is not an official request.So the process is not as simple as doing it from Play StoreSo you should follow this detailed guide to activate all the customization tools.

How to download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus for Android

The first thing you should keep in mind is to make a backup so that you can transfer all your chats to the new WhatsApp Plus latest version. When you do that, the next step will be to uninstall the original Meta version to avoid any issues during installation.

Download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus Green from the a website connection certainly.

Enter your mobile phone number to receive a 6-digit confirmation code.

Enter the key to run the updated APK on your Android cell phone.

Customize your profile by adding a photo and name.

Now you can chat with your contacts.

Benefits of using WhatsApp Plus Green

use Latest update of WhatsApp Plus It brings various benefits to the users who install it. By having the latest version, they will be able to use the app for a longer period and will not face the risk of their account being banned. Keep in mind that it can only be used on Android phones. See also WhatsApp trick to send anonymous messages to your friends