ORH Webinar 10/10: “Beyond Flexible Rewards: Strategic Corporate Wellbeing” – ORH

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, we want to dive into how two leading companies in their sectors, Isdin and Volkswagen, are focusing their health and well-being strategy to enhance the engagement of their employees. What measures do you choose to implement? How do they do it? What works best? How do they communicate it? How do they measure it?

Since the term mental health became popular and gained the social importance it has today, many companies have begun to focus on this area with measures aimed at improving the mental health of their workers. However, it is not enough to implement one or two measures that enhance psychological safety. There should be a strong strategy behind this that includes elements such as What are each person’s needs, how to meet them, what budget is required or how to measure results.among other things.

We’ll talk about all this in the ORH webinar “Beyond Flexible Pay: luxury Strategy for Businesses,” which we organized in collaboration with Betterfly, the experts in flexible salaries.

This event will happen Next October 10 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.. To address the central question, we will hold a symposium Esdin and Volkswagen representatives You will reveal how their strategies are luxury.

meria Espada, Human Resource Specialist Volkswagen Group ServicesElizabeth Casas, Director of digital transformation for people From ISDIN, Martin Moreno, Head of Insurance at Betterfly They will be responsible for providing the keys to us luxury Strategically through their personal experiences in their organizations.

What will you learn in this webinar?

How to implement an effective health plan through two success stories: Volkswagen and Eisden.

What health measures promote employee engagement?

The importance of internal communication for the success of the strategy.