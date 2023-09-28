September 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Formosa’s performance at the National Science Fair

Formosa’s performance at the National Science Fair

Zera Pearson September 29, 2023 2 min read


In Technopolis

Formosa’s performance at the National Science Fair

Participants from various educational institutions of all levels and methods in the governorate presented their productions at the exhibition The national example of an education, science, arts and technology exhibitionand received 10 recognition awards in total, including highlights and special mentions.

Educational experiences were exchanged Technopolisfrom From 24 to 28 SeptemberIn this 2023 edition, the featured educational proposals are: “Don’t throw me away! I’m not trash.” EPEP No. 302 “Admiral. Guillermo Brown”, from the delegation of the Clorinda region, work done by Dylan Bastian Acuña, Juan Agustín Paredes, and Professor Lourdes Andrea Aquino.

In this regard, Regional Science Fair Coordinator, Sandra ArrietaHe stressed that it was “a very rewarding experience for all teaching colleagues and much more for our sons and daughters.”

In this context, he stressed that what was experienced in each exhibition “indicates the ability of teachers to work in this field and the educational quality that our governorate enjoys.”

And highlight that Formosa On this occasion, he once again brings the county four Highlights and six Special Mentions, bringing the total awards to ten.

Moreover, he noted that “we are improving ourselves year after year, and the level is rising more and more,” and explained that “in this edition, the awards were more demanding, because unlike other years, quality was awarded more than quantity.” .

Likewise, he noted that the teams were made up of students and teachers from different parts of the province, “which also clearly shows regional equality and justice, in terms of the quality offered by the educational system in the province.”

See also  The Master of Social Sciences at UABCS remains a high-quality graduate - Collegiate University of Pericú

For this reason, he emphasized that “it is a pleasure to combine the official delegation of Formosa with a wealth of works from different geographical areas,” and stated that “the majority of them belong to public public schools.”

Along these lines, he highlighted that Technopolis is an event organized by the national state, where the territorial state is located, “giving us the possibility to participate in all covered accommodation and food services.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

ORH Webinar 10/10: “Beyond Flexible Rewards: Strategic Corporate Wellbeing” – ORH

September 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Promoting scientific knowledge and culture

September 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Science Festival begins on Sunday with astronomy workshops, an exhibition and music in Bordemar

September 28, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Formosa’s performance at the National Science Fair

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Sebastian Cordova’s ex-girlfriend is blowing up over alleged infidelity

September 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

NASA was able to open the Osiris-REX mission probe that traveled to the asteroid Bennu and what they found baffled them

September 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

China admitted that the barrier it established in the South Sea no longer exists, but it refuses to acknowledge that the Philippines cut it

September 28, 2023 Phyllis Ward