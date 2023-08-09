Ordered the dissolution of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX).

Miami.- A court ruling ordered the transfer of assets from Autopistas de Autopistas de Miami-Dade (MDX) to a state agency and liquidated the former agency that regulates five highways in this county.

County Circuit Judge Leon Angela Dempsey ruled in favor of the state-created Greater Miami Expressway Agency (GMX). Florida and was enacted by law on July 1.

According to Judge Dempsey’s opinion, “all assets, personnel, contracts, rights and liabilities, including accounts formerly owned or controlled by MDX and/or funds held by BOA (Bank of America) on MDX’s behalf, are now owned by GMX.”

The five toll plazas now under GMX control are:

Dolphin Expressway (SR 836): Also known as the Dolphin Expressway, this highway connects downtown Miami with the Doral area and Miami International Airport.

Airport Expressway (SR 112): Known as the Airport Expressway, this highway connects Miami International Airport with the Dolphin Expressway and Interstate 95 (I-95).

Don Shula Expressway (SR 874): Known as the Don Shula Expressway, this highway connects the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (HEFT) to the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826).

Gratigny Parkway (SR 924): Also known as the Gratigny Toll Plaza, this roadway connects the Palmetto Freeway (SR 826) with the westbound I-75 Freeway.

Snapper Creek Expressway (SR 878): Known as the Snapper Creek Expressway, this route connects the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) with US 1 (South Dixie Highway) and Kendall.

"The GMX board is excited about Judge Dempsey's ruling following the law," said Torrey Alston, GMX's interim CEO.

“We look forward to a smooth transition while serving the public in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties while ensuring fair stability, continuity of operations, quality services and a seamless employee payroll,” he added.

A highway under development in Monroe County, Miami-Dade’s southern neighbor, was also included in a new state law that made GMX responsible for highways.

The state Congress voted to dissolve MDX in 2019 and created GMX to operate the tolls that MDX has controlled since its inception in 1994.

The two agencies have been engaged in a legal battle since that year, with MDX’s first suit against the Florida Department of Transportation and Transportation and GMX and its appointed members in October 2021.

Miami-Dade County passed an ordinance in May 2021 exercising its autonomous authority to create the MDX and abolish the GMX. However, a law enacted by the state entrusted the management of roads to GMX.

The lawsuit between the two companies is still ongoing.