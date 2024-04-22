Opposition party Un Nuevo Tiempo speaks out about problems in formalizing support for Edmundo Gonzalez's candidacy before Venezuela's National Electoral Council

(CNN in Spanish) — The opposition party “Un Nuevo Tiempo” reported on Sunday that it had problems making its support for Edmundo González Urrutia's presidential candidacy official before Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Angelo Palmieri, a representative of the political institute, said in a video. Posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Palmieri said in a video message that the party had tried to support Gonzalez electronically since Saturday, but as of Sunday they were unable to access the CNE application unit.

The representative did not say whether they had contacted CNE to consult on the situation, and as of Sunday, the entity had not commented publicly on the issue.

Un Nuevo Tiempo, like other parties, has until 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 to make amendments to their nominations, the National Electoral Council reported on Saturday.

CNN is trying to get more details from CNE and the party.

Un Nuevo Tiempo's complaint comes one day after Manuel Rosales, governor of Zulia state, resigned on Saturday from Venezuela's opposition presidential bid. Rosales said he would support Gonzalez in the July election.

— Osmari Hernandez contributed to this report.