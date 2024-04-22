Javier Gonzalez Olechea | The Chancellor after lifting visa requirements for Mexicans: “This was so as not to affect tourism” | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Mexico | visa | Policy

Gonzalez Olechea explained the reasons for canceling the decision to apply for a visa for Mexicans. Photo: LR/Andina Genesis

Foreign Minister Javier González Olechea spoke after controversy over the resolution that sought to limit visa requirements for Mexicans, which came in response to what Mexico imposed on Peruvians on its territory. The advisor confirmed that after the evaluation, it was decided to lift this condition because it would seriously affect tourism and thus the Peruvian economy.

First of all, González Olechea stated again what he had already described as the first reaction: that the decision to request a visa from Mexican citizens was based on the principle of reciprocity, given that this is what the entire State Department was going to do. As mentioned. In the same vein, he noted that, after evaluating the procedure, they had chosen to abolish this requirement.

“Later, we made a second assessment to see if there was any reaction from Mexico, and we issued the second statement that prioritized the interest of the Peruvians. In favor or not affecting tourism “Mexicans in Peru,” the Progressive Socialist Party minister said, pointing out at a time when Mexico complained that they had violated international law due to the Ecuadorian incursion into its embassy.

Likewise, the Chancellor confirmed that the situation with Mexico and the entry of its embassy in Ecuador were exploited to issue the second statement, in which the aforementioned cancellation was announced. In addition, he noted that the Pacific Alliance agreement in this regard will continue to be respected.

Mexico postpones visa applications for Peruvian citizens until May 6

The Government of Mexico has decided to postpone the implementation of visa requirements for Peruvian citizens who plan to visit the country for tourism purposes. The measure was originally scheduled to begin on April 20, but will now take effect on Monday, May 6.

This postponement is due to the need to ensure proper preparation and implementation of the agreement. As stated in a statement published in the Official Gazette of the Union, more time is needed to improve the operational details related to this new policy.

How to get a visa for Mexico from Peru?

To obtain a Mexican visa from Peru you must follow these requirements: