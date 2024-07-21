July 21, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

Phyllis Ward July 21, 2024 2 min read

Cristina Lizardo with other members of the Organizing Committee of the 10th PLD Congress.

Santo Domingo: The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) has rejected a proposal by the Social and Development Council of Santo Domingo (CODESSD) to hold a debate between candidates for the position of the next Secretary General of this opposition entity.

He attributed his refusal to the fact that the party is currently engaged in the first phase of its tenth regular conference, in which criticism and self-criticism are carried out and basic documents are prepared for all members to review and approve.

He explained in a letter from the organizing committee of the aforementioned competition that the matter related to the election of new PLD authorities is the subject of the second phase, which is scheduled to take place according to the events schedule at the end of next September.

The letter signed by the organization’s coordinator, Cristina Lizardo, is addressed to Samuel Sena, president of CODESSD, that the PLD is currently exhausting that phase.

CODESSD is a private, non-profit, cross-sector consulting organization. socialBusiness, municipality and government, in order to develop and implement programs and projects. Social developmentEconomic and cultural in the Dominican Republic.

The PLD, which came in third in the recent Dominican presidential elections, is focusing on choosing new authorities because the current ones have already completed the term they were elected to.

spam

Share it on your networks:





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found
3 min read

Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal
3 min read

Xi Jinping’s purge continues: CCP fires top military commander in charge of nuclear arsenal

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The United States announced that it will develop semiconductors in alliance with several Latin American countries.
2 min read

The United States announced that it will develop semiconductors in alliance with several Latin American countries.

July 18, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
2 min read

Chivas vs Mazatlan (2-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 21, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net
2 min read

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise
2 min read

He bought a deep fryer from Amazon in the US and when he opened the box he was in for a surprise

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale
CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?
1 min read

CNE’s Voting Machines Run on Windows, Will Microsoft’s Global Downfall Affect Them?

July 21, 2024 Zera Pearson