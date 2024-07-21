Hizb ut-Tahrir rejects debate between candidates for its Secretary-General | Momento.net

Cristina Lizardo with other members of the Organizing Committee of the 10th PLD Congress.

Santo Domingo: The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) has rejected a proposal by the Social and Development Council of Santo Domingo (CODESSD) to hold a debate between candidates for the position of the next Secretary General of this opposition entity.

He attributed his refusal to the fact that the party is currently engaged in the first phase of its tenth regular conference, in which criticism and self-criticism are carried out and basic documents are prepared for all members to review and approve.

He explained in a letter from the organizing committee of the aforementioned competition that the matter related to the election of new PLD authorities is the subject of the second phase, which is scheduled to take place according to the events schedule at the end of next September.

The letter signed by the organization’s coordinator, Cristina Lizardo, is addressed to Samuel Sena, president of CODESSD, that the PLD is currently exhausting that phase.

CODESSD is a private, non-profit, cross-sector consulting organization. socialBusiness, municipality and government, in order to develop and implement programs and projects. Social developmentEconomic and cultural in the Dominican Republic.

The PLD, which came in third in the recent Dominican presidential elections, is focusing on choosing new authorities because the current ones have already completed the term they were elected to.

