Capriles rejects the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice in the Primero Justicia case and calls on Venezuelans to vote

Former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles rejected the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to appoint a special board of directors at Primero Justicia.

“They are once again using the Supreme Court as an enforcement arm for their smuggling operations, this time in an attack against the First Justice Party, and also during Attorney General Karim Khan's visit to the country.“, he denounced.

He denounced that this violates political rights and seeks to confuse Venezuelans in the face of the upcoming elections.

“Imposing restructuring through governance constitutes another perversion of power that not only violates political rights, but also seeks to confuse Venezuelans in the upcoming elections and cover up the rejection that Maduro faces within his party and throughout the country. They can appoint “special presidencies” and commit more arbitrariness, but they do not gain supporters. On the contrary, the desire to participate and vote increases.“he added.

He urged not to be discouraged by Maduro's “recent action” and urged “to redouble our forces to win on July 28 with millions of votes.”

Capriles sent a message of encouragement to the AKP's struggle. He reiterated that these measures do not add followers, but rather increase the desire to participate and vote against the dictatorship.

“I address my message of encouragement to all our fighters. I hope that this latest action by Maduro will encourage us, rather than discourage us, to redouble our strength to win millions of votes on July 28. Let's go let's go!“, he concluded.

During the morning of Monday, April 22, at the Supreme Court of Justice An ad hoc board of directors was appointed, headed by Scorpio deputy José Brito To direct first justice.