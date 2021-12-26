This is how athletes around the world celebrate Christmas

Editorial Mediotiempo

There is no doubt about it birthday It’s one of the most anticipated dates in the world, so Athletes are no exception, so some of them Share on their social networks how they spent this special date Next to their family and friends.

Which is that some of them have taken advantage of the fact that they usually give them end-of-year leave so Some took the opportunity to go to their home countries to enjoy birthday, as was the case with Lionel Messi who traveled to his native Rosario in Argentina.

Also, some Mexican players like Raul JimenezAnd Diego Linez s Carlos CandleShare it on their social networks How did they spend Christmas Eve. Here we tell you.

Raul Jimenez

the Wolverhampton striker He shared a photo next to his family, where he wished him Merry Christmas to all his followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese striker Post a picture on his Instagram On some stairs, where you can see who’s who Surrounded by his family and friends.

Diego Linez

The Mexican who participates in the Spanish Betis match, She moved to Paris, France, to spend Christmas with her parentsAnd this was manifested in a picture that he wished for Merry Christmas to his followers.

Lionel Messi

La Pulga made use of his rest days Paris Saint-Germain, to move to RosarioAnd Argentina, where Spend Christmas Eve with his family He dances with his wife: Antonella Roccuzzo.

Erling Haaland

the Borussia Dortmund top scorer Share a picture on his social networks where you can see it Spent Christmas at home and with his familyWhere he wished a happy holiday.

Carlos Candle

the Bombardier pass birthday Next to his wife and kids, he shared a photo showing him watching a movie “My poor angel”.

Julio Cesar Chavez

the big hero was passing good night At a family party, where they enjoyed dinner and were also enjoying karaoke.