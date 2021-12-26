The Marines allegedly opened fire on his comrades

Aerial view of San Andres Island, Colombia. Image source: LUIS ACOSTA / AFP via Getty Images

(CNN Español) – Three Marines were killed Saturday at the facilities of the 11th Military Marine Police Battalion on San Andres Island, in Colombia, after they were allegedly attacked with a firearm by one of their escorts, who also wounded a soldier from the national army, before killing himself, the Colombian Navy said in Release.

The statement added that “the wounded soldier is recovering in a medical center on the island. The bodies of the four dead will be transported within the next few hours to their home cities.”

The Colombian Navy also indicated in the document that it “supports the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities to clarify the facts.”

The authority had previously sent its condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

#DeLuto 🙏 We regret the killing of four of our Marines from the 11th Marine Police Battalion on San Andres Island, in the events under investigation. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and sincere embrace. rip pic.twitter.com/RYcOAmw7so – Colombian Navy (ArmadaColombia) December 25, 2021

president of colombia, Evan DuqueHe also expressed on Twitter his regret for the Marines’ deaths although he did not give further details of what would have happened to them.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened inside the ArmadaColombia command facilities on San Andres Island, where 4 heroes lost their lives. We express our solidarity to the families and our commitment to quickly clarify this unfortunate event”, Doki Books This Saturday on the social network.

On his part, the Minister of Defense said, Diego MolanoHe said via Twitter that he sent his “solidarity and condolences” to the families of the victims, and confirmed that investigations into the events had begun.

A request for additional information sent by CNN to the Colombian Navy on Saturday went unanswered.