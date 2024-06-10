Opera: They named the Museum of Natural Sciences in the Botanical Garden after “Ernesto Rubin Maletti”

In an emotional ceremony, among loved ones and neighbors who attended the ceremony, the teacher and environmental defender was honored for his professional career in the field of caring for and preserving the environment. Starting Friday, June 7, the Museum of Natural Sciences in the Botanical Garden will bear the name of Ernesto Rubén Maletti.

Represented by Mayor Pablo Hassan, Coordinating Secretary of the Government of the City of Ubeira, Diego Capulupo, and Director of Tourism, Recreation and Culture, Cristina Stephenson, led the naming ceremony of the Botanical Garden’s Natural Sciences Museum. Municipal officials highlighted the decision to honor Maletti’s career during his lifetime.

On behalf of the Deliberative Council, Counselor Maximilian Bender participated in Order No. 3323 Exte No. 082/2024, which stipulates in its first article: Nomination of “Ernesto Rubin Maletti” for the Museum of Natural Sciences in the Botanical Garden of “Eviera Rita”. From the city of Opera.

The event ended with the unveiling of a plaque, on which all people visiting the Botanical Garden will now be able to appreciate the esteem of the Ubeira City Government to environmentalist Robin Maletti.

Related