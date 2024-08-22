Opening of the 65th Academic Year of the Mexican Academy of Sciences: Welcome to New Members – Institute of Geology

The new members received certificates from the University President Leonardo Lomeli.

The opening ceremony of the 65th academic year of the Mexican Academy of Sciences was held in the emblematic Alfonso Caso Hall of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) on August 21, 2024. This event not only began a new academic session, but also welcomed new members to this illustrious institution. The ceremony was marked by important moments, including the presentation of diplomas and emotional words of appreciation and gratitude.

The President of the Academy, Dr. José Antonio Seyadi Curie, stressed the importance of this anniversary, emphasizing that the true strength of the Academy lies in its membership and the rich history it has forged. Seyadi Curie stressed that admission to the Academy is based on individual merit, with a rigorous and professional selection process.

Among the new members is Dr. Ricardo Barragán Manzo, Director of the Institute of Geology at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), who proudly received his diploma, which highlights his distinguished career in the exact sciences. This recognition reflects his commitment to research and scientific progress in Mexico.

During the ceremony, certificates were distributed to distinguished scientists in various disciplines. In the field of exact sciences, in addition to Dr. Barragán, Karen Salome Caballero Mora, Eliel Carvajal Quiroz, César Eduardo Damian Asensio, Nadia Valentina Martínez Villegas, Lourdes Morales Oervides, Beatriz Torsteana Sánchez, Grisel Trujillo de Santiago and Odilon Vázquez Cuchillo were recognized.

UNAM Rector Dr. Leonardo Lomeli Banegas congratulated the new members and emphasized the Academy’s fundamental role in promoting science in Mexico. He also thanked UAM for its continued support and highlighted how academic institutions contribute to the country’s scientific and technological development.

Dr. José Antonio de los Reyes Heredia, President General of the Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for the anniversary of the Academy and the inclusion of new members, including Dr. Barragán, highlighting the importance of cooperation between universities and the Academy to address contemporary scientific and social challenges.

The ceremony concluded with the official announcement of the beginning of the 65th academic year by Dr. Lomeli, marking the beginning of a new cycle full of opportunities for the advancement of science and research in Mexico.

The Mexican Academy of Sciences continues to establish itself as a key meeting point for the country’s academic leaders, promoting collaboration and innovation in the scientific field. We once again congratulate Dr. Ricardo Barragán Manzo on this well-deserved recognition.