Open call for postgraduate studies in Life Sciences at UASLP – San Luis Code

The Graduate Studies in Life Sciences offered by the Faculty of Sciences at UASLP, keeps its registrations open for Masters and Doctorates, with registration deadlines for Masters on November 30, 2024, and for Doctorates on January 17, 2024. 2025, details Dr. Mauricio Comas García, researcher and coordinator of the graduate program.

In the academic program, they can participate as applicants, graduates and trainees with degrees such as: Electronic Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Bachelor of Physics, Bachelor of Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Bachelor of Biology, Veterinarians, Animal Technicians, among others, as both programs are practice Multi-specialization.

The Life Sciences Graduate Program was established four and a half years ago at the Faculty of Science at UASLP, with the aim of its graduates becoming critical and creative researchers, developing original basic and applied research projects in various life sciences disciplines, such as biology, medicine and engineering, with the ability to solve problems that… Contributes to regional, national and international scientific and technological development.

This program is linked to the National Quality Postgraduate System of the existing Ministry of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation, so that accepted students can receive a scholarship from the federal government.

The graduate degree in both Master’s and Doctoral degrees consists of four lines of knowledge generation and application, namely: Neuroscience, Functional Biology, Integrative and Conservation Ecology, and Bioengineering. This division allows the student to choose the branch in which he wants to develop through a research project.

The academic program has been strengthened in such a way that it has already received students from foreign countries neighboring San Luis Potosi and from Central America, since a student from El Salvador recently graduated, commented coordinator Dr. Mauricio Comas.

For more information, those interested in the Master’s or PhD can write to the email: coordination.pcv@fciencias. uaslp.mx or call: 444 8 26 23 00 ext. 5683, or see Facebook: Postgraduate Life Sciences.