Criminal proceedings against those accused of attacking the Capitol on January 6 continue their course and tighten the fence around it. The far-right group is the Prod Boys. One of its leaders, Charles Donohue, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on Congress this Friday and testified against his accomplices, who were charged with mitigating his sentence. Donoho pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud official activities and assault members of the security forces, which carries a minimum sentence of six years in prison.

On January 6, protesters in support of then-President Donald Trump violently attacked Capitol to secure the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden, which, according to the rules, is being carried out collectively. Session of the Senate and House of Representatives. Five people were killed and up to 140 police officers were injured in the siege Recognize the current president the next morning.

The Broad Boys, a regular group in the Trump protests, played a key role in that bloody day. He was the first of six leaders of the group to accept his responsibility in organizing the attack and occupation against the agents and was the one who agreed to cooperate with justice.

This week, Leading leader Enrique Tario, Pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official action and five other charges. Tario did not directly intervene in the demonstration or attack that day because he was arrested by police in Washington two days ago. However, others agreed. On Wednesday, another member of the group, Jeffrey Finley, head of the West Virginia branch, admitted to collaborating with police on a campaign outside the Capitol that day and trespassing, but refused to cooperate.

According to the Charging Document, Donoho, a North Carolina citizen, was a member of the “Ministry of Self-Defense” that was preparing Biden’s confirmation performance within the Proud Boys group. He knew on that day that the purpose of the demonstration was to boycott the certification of the results of the November presidential election. In total, more than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. In parallel to these experiments and actions, a special team formed by 9/11 is investigating Trump’s role in instigating the attack on Capitol Hill.

