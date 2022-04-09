Donald Trump Jr. sent a message with ideas for canceling the election

Donald Trump Jr.’s news reveals insurgent views 2:08

Washington (CNN) – Two days after the 2020 presidential election, while the votes are being counted, the eldest son Donald Trump He sent a text message to then-White House President Mark Meadows saying “we have operational control” to ensure his father’s second term in office with a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and U.S. Legislature.

In an previously unannounced speech, Donald Trump Jr. put forward ideas to keep his father in power by undermining the electoral college process, according to a news review by CNN. This text is also in the records examined by the House Select Committee on January 6, 2021.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows on November 5 and later said in the same letter: “We have many paths, and we control all of them.”

In a statement to CNN, Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan S. Futurfas said: “After the election, Dan received numerous messages from supporters and others.

The November 5 text underscores a strategy almost identical to the strategy the former president’s allies have been trying to implement in the coming months. Trump Jr. specifically refers to filing lawsuits and encouraging recounts to prevent some swing states from certifying their results, as well as preventing a few Republican state chambers from submitting a list of fake “Trump voters.”

If all else fails, Republican lawmakers in Congress may vote to re-elect Trump as president on Jan. 6, under Trump Jr.’s speech.

“We have full leverage operational control,” the report said. “The second term of the Moral High POTUS should begin now.”

Trump Jr.’s text emerges on several levels. It shows how those close to the former president exchanged ideas on how to cancel the election just months before the January 6 uprising and before all the votes were counted. On November 7, the mainstream media had two more days to announce Joe Biden as the winner.

This text adds evidence of how actively Trump’s inner circle has been involved in discussing how to challenge the election results.

On March 28, California federal judge David Carter, along with Trump and conservative lawyer John Eastman, launched an “unprecedented” campaign to annul the Democratic election, calling it a “conspiracy to seek the rule of law.”

Meadows’ lawyer George Dervilliger declined to comment on the story. A House Select Committee spokesman declined to comment.