April 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Donald Trump Jr. sent a message with ideas for canceling the election

Donald Trump Jr. sent a message with ideas for canceling the election

Winston Hale April 9, 2022 2 min read
Donald Trump Jr.’s news reveals insurgent views 2:08

Washington (CNN) – Two days after the 2020 presidential election, while the votes are being counted, the eldest son Donald Trump He sent a text message to then-White House President Mark Meadows saying “we have operational control” to ensure his father’s second term in office with a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and U.S. Legislature.

In an previously unannounced speech, Donald Trump Jr. put forward ideas to keep his father in power by undermining the electoral college process, according to a news review by CNN. This text is also in the records examined by the House Select Committee on January 6, 2021.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows on November 5 and later said in the same letter: “We have many paths, and we control all of them.”

In a statement to CNN, Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan S. Futurfas said: “After the election, Dan received numerous messages from supporters and others.

The November 5 text underscores a strategy almost identical to the strategy the former president’s allies have been trying to implement in the coming months. Trump Jr. specifically refers to filing lawsuits and encouraging recounts to prevent some swing states from certifying their results, as well as preventing a few Republican state chambers from submitting a list of fake “Trump voters.”

If all else fails, Republican lawmakers in Congress may vote to re-elect Trump as president on Jan. 6, under Trump Jr.’s speech.

“We have full leverage operational control,” the report said. “The second term of the Moral High POTUS should begin now.”

See also  Video: The Cuban dictatorship broke into the house of an opponent and arrested him

Trump Jr.’s text emerges on several levels. It shows how those close to the former president exchanged ideas on how to cancel the election just months before the January 6 uprising and before all the votes were counted. On November 7, the mainstream media had two more days to announce Joe Biden as the winner.

This text adds evidence of how actively Trump’s inner circle has been involved in discussing how to challenge the election results.

On March 28, California federal judge David Carter, along with Trump and conservative lawyer John Eastman, launched an “unprecedented” campaign to annul the Democratic election, calling it a “conspiracy to seek the rule of law.”

Meadows’ lawyer George Dervilliger declined to comment on the story. A House Select Committee spokesman declined to comment.

Michael Cohen talks to CNN about the Trump investigation 2:51

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Pedro Pierlois receives Philip VI during his visit to Spain

April 8, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

19 named storms are expected during this hurricane season

April 8, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The Colombian reveals the secret to earning $ 750 million a month in the United States

April 8, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Donald Trump Jr. sent a message with ideas for canceling the election

April 9, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Summary of the match Puebla vs Pumas (2-2). Objectives

April 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

A Young Hispanic Woman Will Study Medicine To Help The Latino Community – NBC Bay Area

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg reveals the nickname his employees gave him

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson