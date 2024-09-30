October 2, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

One of Elon Musk’s prophecies about the homes of the future has come true sooner than expected

Zera Pearson September 30, 2024 2 min read

Elon Musk It has shown its commitment to technological innovation, not just by sending rockets into space or manufacturing electric cars, but by… And also create tools that help make household chores easier.

Some time ago the billionaire gave A vision of what to expect in terms of technological advancements in the home Such as implementing robots to carry out household tasks that contribute to the implementation of various tasks, a device that, according to his intuition, will become as indispensable as computers themselves.

Musk presented a shared vision with the investor Jason Calacanis That’s in the next seven years Every middle-class family in the United States will have a robot at home.


To achieve her goal of pregnancy A robot for every home in the United States, Elon Musk He confirmed the sale of his company’s first humanoid robot Optimus called.

One of the first goals of this new robot will be to provide solutions to humans regarding repetitive household tasks.

Also known as Tesla BotThis robot has been under development for several years and was only introduced in August 2021 as a tool for performing jobs inside factories. Elon Musk To perform repetitive work.

Cannes, France - June 19: Elon Musk attends a session

Tesla Optimus

Getty Images

Initially it was manufactured on a small scale, but the company It aims to start mass production by 2026. To provide service to other companies.

“Tesla will have really useful humanoid robots in low production for internal Tesla use next year, and hopefully in high production for other companies in 2026,” Elon Musk revealed on his X account (formerly Twitter).

And in the billionaire’s own words, it is to be expected In the future, these humanoid robots will become one of the company’s main assets, Since thanks to his ability to handle things he is also Can learn and adapt to household needs such as cleaning, tidying and doing laundry.

