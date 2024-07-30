July 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Olympic Games: The Story of How the Most Stunning Image Yet Was Captured for Paris 2024

Cassandra Curtis July 30, 2024 3 min read

Image source, Jerome Brouillette / AFP

Caption, French photographer Jerome Brouillette captured this photo of surfer Gabriel Medina.

  • author, Drafting
  • Role, BBC World News

It was while coming off a “perfect” wave that Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina stepped off his board and hung in the air, his right arm raised and his index finger pointing skyward.

Celebrated after surfing one of the biggest waves of the day, at the Olympics in Paris 2024 On Teahupo’o Beach in Tahiti, earning it a record score of 9.9.

AFP photographer Jerome Brouillette I was paying attention. He had Medina in his sights and when he saw it hanging in the air he activated the shutter of his camera and from that moment he suspected that there would be something special.

Your picture has become One of the most famous Olympic Games Some even consider it one of the best sports photos ever.

