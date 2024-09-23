Olivia Munn becomes a mother for the second time after beating cancer

Olivia Munn has said that despite the changes her body has undergone due to treatment, her identity as a mother remains the most important thing to her. (Instagram/@oliviamunn)

After a fierce and painful battle against breast cancerActress Olivia Munn And her husband John Mulaney They welcomed their second daughter, May June Mullaneywas born via surrogacy last Saturday. The news was shared by both artists on their Instagram accounts, where they also previously shared some details about Moon’s illness. After a dark period, the little girl’s arrival seems to bring light back into the couple’s lives.

“Me Jun Mulaney came into the world on September 14, 2024, the Year of the Dragon,” Moon wrote on his account. The film and TV translator added, looking emotional: “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon, for making the journey to be with us.”“My heart exploded.”

The actress shared the news on Instagram, expressing her pride and joy at the arrival of her daughter, whom she described as her “little dragon” (Instagram/@oliviamunn)

The announcement of the new family member comes shortly after the couple married in July in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in upstate New York. The actress had previously been engaged in April to the people The horror she felt after being diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago, and the details of the intensive treatment and numerous surgeries, including a double mastectomy.

“When I met the surrogate, we talked mother to mother. You have shown me so much grace and understanding that I knew “I found an angel in real life.”Moon expressed what reflected his deep gratitude to the woman who carried his daughter for nine months.

Olivia Munn – John Mulaney (Instagram/@oliviamunn)

The new member of the family accompanies her older brother, Malcolm Heap MullaneyWho was born on November 24, 2021. According to the peopleOlivia commented on how her son has been a constant source of joy during her treatment: “When I’m with him, it’s the only time my mind isn’t thinking about the disease. I’m so happy for him and he puts a lot of things into perspective for me.”

Olivia also detailed her recovery since diagnosis, including multiple surgeries and hormonal treatments, including: Double mastectomy, breast reconstructionand a Treatment with opronin addition to a total hysterectomy performed in April 2024. Moon’s strength in the face of these difficulties is evident in her posts that document both her highs and lows.

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago, and underwent extensive treatment that included a double mastectomy and multiple surgeries. (Instagram/@oliviamunn)

Mulaney also shared his experience on his Instagram account, highlighting: “Mei Jun Mulaney came into the world on September 14, 2024, the Year of the Dragon. “We stole a lot of things from the hospital,” he joked, adding that he loves his new daughter very much. He also highlighted the correct pronunciation and meaning of his daughter’s name, which means “plum” in Chinese.

In a similar vein, the couple has enjoyed documenting their son Malcolm’s milestones, including his first words and trips to places like Red Rocks Park in Colorado and the set of Saturday Night Live in New York, where his father worked. “The new thing he has is when I put the phone on selfie mode and put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera to his mouth,” Mulaney said during an appearance on the show. Late Night with Seth Meyers.

John Mulaney joked on Instagram about Mei June’s arrival, noting that they “stole” things from the hospital, and celebrated the meaning of their chosen name (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

Motherhood has been a challenge for Moon, but it has also been a source of incomparable joy, especially as Malcolm has grown and developed. “And if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s what really matters to me. I can be here for him.”Moon stressed in his interview with the people.