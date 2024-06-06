Oh Paraguay | News

OEI in Iberoamerica > Paraguay > News > Regional science, technology and innovation leaders exchange good practices during the second Mercosur science diplomacy meeting

June 6, 2024

Paraguay

Vocational education and training | Science | Social and institutional development and cooperation

The second meeting of Mercosur Science Diplomacy, an event bringing together prominent leaders and experts in science, technology and international politics, was opened. The opening day, held in Asuncion, witnessed the participation of important authorities who highlighted the importance of science and technology for regional development and cooperation.

Director of OEI in Paraguay, Germán Garcia da Rosa He highlighted the importance of this meeting: “Today it is necessary for the Ibero-American countries to take the strategic decision to strengthen scientific, technological, research and innovation capacities. “It is part of the interest of our societies to improve scientific knowledge that provides evidence to solve problems and that generates reliable spaces for research.” Minister President of CONACYT, Benjamin Baran He stressed: “Science and diplomacy must build strong bridges between our two countries.” For this part, Patricia FrutosThe Deputy Minister of Economic Relations and Integration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that science and technology are essential pillars for the development of Mercosur, and called for benefiting from them through joint science diplomacy strategies.

During the first day, important topics were discussed such as Scientific and technological capabilities in the Ibero-American and Mercosur countriesExploring the importance of a joint strategy to strengthen regional science diplomacy; Talk about it Common points of scientific policies of MERCOSUR countries, where regional leaders and representatives exchanged experiences and good practices for scientific integration. And then that was addressed Science diplomacy as an instrument of foreign policy in MercosurWhere the ambassadors of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay discussed integrating science diplomacy into foreign policies; And the The potential of Mercosur in the context of science diplomacy for Latin America and the CaribbeanPresented by Pedro Figueroa, President of the Science Diplomacy Network in Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the committee presentation Towards a hydrogen economy in Paraguay: potential for green hydrogen production and its end uses National experiences were exchanged with representatives of the National University of Asuncion, the Itaipu Technology Park, and the Inter-American Development Bank. Presentation for State of the Science 2023 journal This was part of the conclusion of the first day of presentations.