October 5, 2024

Officially: Monumental Stadium will host the 2024 Copa Libertadores final Libertadores Cup

October 5, 2024

After Buenos Aires was announced last February as the city that will host the final match of the tournament Copa Libertadores 2024CONMEBOL only needed to announce the stage on which it would be held, but the announcement has finally been made.

On Friday, it was confirmed that… huge stadium, Home to River Plate, it will be the scene of the tournament’s definition on November 30 this year.

“CONMEBOL announces that the grand final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 will be played at the iconic River Plate Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The decisive match for eternal glory will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, on one of the most emblematic stages in South American football.

They add that Monumental beat out stadiums such as Atlético Independiente’s Estadio Libertadores de América and Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in the choice of venue.

Likewise, they confirmed that in the coming days the date on which tickets can be purchased for the Libertadores Grand Final will be announced.

It is worth noting that there are only four clubs remaining in the tournament, namely River Plate, Botafogo, Atletico Mineiro and Peñarol.

