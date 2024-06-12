Officially: Mexico excludes five players before the 2024 Copa America

The Mexican national team announced that players Alexis Peña, Jordan Carrillo, Andres Montaño, Fernando Beltran and Victor Guzman will not be part of the squad that will play the Copa America.

the Mexican national team It reduced its roster from 31 to 26 players to face the 2024 Copa America, which will be held in the United States.

Alexis Pena, Jordan Carrillo, Andres Montano, Fernando Beltran And Victor Guzman This was announced on the social media sites of the Mexican national team, and they are the players who will not compete in the continental tournament.

Initially eight players were expected to participate, however South American Confederation It was announced that up to 26 players could register, instead of the 23 initially considered. This narrowed the list of cuts.

Jaime Lozano has yet to decide which names will not remain at the 2024 Copa America Imago7/Itzel Espinoza

“We are in a process, we can only get to 26, if I can get the 31 that I have. It is possible that if they continue like this, they will come back here again and it will be This experience is very beneficial for their career.”

in the background, Alexis Pena And Victor Guzman They did not stay focused Mexican national team. despite of Guzman He performed well in the tournament with Monterrey, and defense is one of the team’s weaknesses. Jaime LozanoAccording to what was shown in the preparation duels.

In the midfield, the victims are Chivas midfielders. Fernando Beltran And Andres MontanoFrom Mazatlan Club. The player from the coastal national team is currently wanted by Cruz Azul, the team that has already agreed with him and will sign at the end of his involvement with the Mexican national team.

Another person left out of the list is Jaime Lozano Jordan CarrilloSantos youth team. The footballer from Comarca Lagunera has been linked with several top-flight teams due to his good performances, although he does not aim to play in the Copa America.

“I know that for those who have been left out, these words are more valuable… because that is the way it is. It is a difficult moment, for them to face it in this way, it is a difficult challenge. If you are Here for a reason, we will always welcome you with open arms, thank you for sharing these moments, chin, and the rest you bastards.” Mexican national teamFarewell to the five players.