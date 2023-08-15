August 16, 2023

October 10 Electrothermal leaves the system

Phyllis Ward August 15, 2023 2 min read

On the evening of August 14, official correspondents reported that the National Electrical System (SEN) had erupted from the “10 de Octuber” thermal power plant, located in the municipality of Noivitas, Camaguey, due to a firing frequency known technically as spontaneous discharge. by frequency (DAF).

According to the official journalist covering these issues, Jose Miguel Solís commented on his profile Facebook That, in fact, the departure of CTE on October 10, due to DAF, had caused.

Then the reporter explained that “frequency trip or automatic frequency discharge is a protection for the electrical system when the frequency reaches the minimum permissible values ​​that threaten the stability of the entire system and lead to disconnection. Some circuits even return to their nominal value at 60 Hz or cycles per second.” .

Power outages in Cuba: the situation is getting worse

Comments on social networks immediately exploded with opinions like: “Something happened and it will be worse than September when they tell us again that there will be a power outage while they maintain or repair units promising by the end of the year as they did not achieve it in the summer.”

We are salty, and the number of years of exploitation of all thermoelectric plants casts a shadow over us without receiving new investments in years, only spots, and overinflation for years leads us to what we are witnessing today,” added another.

In addition to this unexpected exit from the Nuevitas facility, CTE Felton’s Unit 2 was out of service due to a malfunction and CTE Mariel’s Unit 5 and CTE Renté’s Unit 6 were undergoing maintenance.

Similarly, three stations were not available due to lack of fuel (14 MW) and six engines in the mobile generation of Watermelon (90 MW). There are 22 distributed generating stations with low coverage due to lack of fuel.

