Oceangate’s CEO’s Wife Is a Descendant of Two Titanic Passengers” | The List’s Diario

June 22, 2023

Oceangate's CEO's Wife Is a Descendant of Two Titanic Passengers

Winston Hale

She was the wife of Stockton Rush, the aviator and businessman who founded the company that built the missing North Atlantic submarine, and one of five aboard, a descendant of two Titanic passengers.

Rush’s wife’s name is Wendy Rush and she is the great-granddaughter of Isidore and Ida Strauss, who were first-class passengers on the Titanic when it sank in 1912, according to the BBC.

Currently, Wendy Serves as Director of Communications for OceanGate and has been on three voyages to the wreck of the Titanic.

She married Stockton Rush in 1986, according to their wedding announcement in the New York Times, BBC notes.

Descendants of Wendy

The Strauss were among the wealthiest passengers on the Titanic.

Survivors recalled Isidore refusing a seat in a lifeboat until all the women and children were aboard. His wife Aida of 40 years refused to leave without her husband. “The two embraced as the ship sank”The BBC reviews.

A fictionalized version of this scene was depicted in the 1997 film, showing a couple in bed embracing as water rises around them.

Descendants of Wendy Rush in the sinking of the Titanic.External source

According to New York Times archives, Isidore’s body was recovered at sea two weeks after the sinking. Ida’s remains have not been found.

