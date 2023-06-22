Some states offer financial aid and stimulus checks to US residents

To counter the negative effects of Covid-19 on the economy, the US government has sent three stimulus checks to its vulnerable population.

The end of the disease has been officially announced, but inflation remains high and Americans continue to struggle to pay their bills.

The national administration is yet to decide on distribution of another incentive cheque. However, several states in the country are taking the initiative to provide their own funding.

California residents can earn between $200.00 USD and $1050.00 USD depending on wages, marital status and number of children. This economic assistance responds to the tax income of the middle class.

Residents who filed their 2020 tax return before October 15, 2021 are eligible. Californians seeking this cash assistance must have lived in the state for 6 consecutive months in 2020. Payments are delivered in the first semester of 2020. This year.

Many states have come together to help people

In Idaho, the last tax paid is $75.00 USD or 12% for each family member. These dollars are tax refunds and are available to taxpayers who have declared their obligations during the established period.

Maine approves winter energy relief payments by check of $450.00 for singles and $900.00 for married couples. Citizens must have personal AGI less than $100,000.00 USD and dependents must not exceed $150,000.00 USD.

A married couple must not have more than $200,000.00 USD.

The State of New Jersey is offering $1,500.00 USD for 2019 homeowners and renters. They must have an annual salary of less than $150,000.00 USD. Other states that have pledged to distribute cash co-op by 2023 are New Mexico and Pennsylvania.