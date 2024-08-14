August 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Numismatics USA: Discover the 5 Most Valuable Coins in Circulation in the United States, Some of Which Reach Millions | Check Here If You’re the Lucky One

Numismatics USA: Discover the 5 Most Valuable Coins in Circulation in the United States, Some of Which Reach Millions | Check Here If You’re the Lucky One

Zera Pearson August 14, 2024 2 min read

he Numismatics in USA Gaining more followers, driven by increased interest in it Coins and bills.Historical significance, Currency errors The number of copies available is one of several major factors that determine the value of a piece.

Sometimes, a currency They may have many of these characteristics, which leads to their value increasing over the years. In this guide, we will briefly review the top five coins in circulation in the country. USA

What are the most expensive currencies in circulation?

In numismatics there are many coins (Coins and bills) that cost more than their face value. However, the ones we will show below are beyond the spending limits that the average person can afford.

1966-S Double Die Obverse Lincoln Cent

Another coin valued at thousands of dollars is the 1966-S Double Die Obverse Lincoln Cent. Although the Secret Service had seized earlier versions of the coin at the time, the U.S. Mint has confirmed that it is legitimate.

Credits: YouTube | @smithsonian channel

1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Only 5 copies of this coin are currently known to exist, making it worth more than usual. At an auction in 2023, one of the pieces reached $4 million.

1955 Lincoln Penny Double Day

Another coin with a higher than usual value is the 1955 Double Die Lincoln Penny. Due to a manufacturing issue, the piece sold on eBay for up to $2,000 a few years ago.

1933 Double Eagle

Today, there is only one copy of this coin in the whole world. For this reason, it is one of the most sought after items by collectors. At an auction in 2021, the value of this coin reached 19 million US dollars.

See also  As for Amazon, it faces a fine of one million dollars in the European Union

Credits: YouTube | @Collectorporelmundo

Fujio Cent 1787

Also known as the Franklin Cent, the 1787 Fujio Cent is the first coin to be minted in the United States, and while it has yet to set an auction record, it is estimated to fetch thousands of dollars.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

US Social Security Beneficiaries on Alert Over Alleged Hack, Mass Database Theft
3 min read

US Social Security Beneficiaries on Alert Over Alleged Hack, Mass Database Theft

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
The famous cosmetics company declared bankruptcy due to debts exceeding one billion US dollars.
2 min read

The famous cosmetics company declared bankruptcy due to debts exceeding one billion US dollars.

August 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
Paramount Studios Closes Forever
2 min read

Paramount Studios Closes Forever

August 14, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Sebastian Vieira slams Jose Enamorado after Junior’s defeat to Libertadores | Colombian Football | BetPlay League
2 min read

Sebastian Vieira slams Jose Enamorado after Junior’s defeat to Libertadores | Colombian Football | BetPlay League

August 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert
3 min read

Four Tricks to Master Google Maps Like an Expert

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
North Korea to open borders to tourism for first time since pandemic
2 min read

North Korea to open borders to tourism for first time since pandemic

August 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela
1 min read

Biden and Mulino expressed their concern over the failures of the electoral process in Venezuela

August 15, 2024 Winston Hale