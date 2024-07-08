Number of Democratic members of Congress growing who believe Biden should drop his re-election bid: NYT reports

Those are the four voices that have publicly expressed in recent days that the 81-year-old Biden should abandon the Democratic nomination. This time they are, according to sources who spoke to the newspaper, New York Rep. Jerold Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee; Adam Smith of Washington, of the Military Services Committee; Mark Tagano of California, Veterans Affairs Committee; and Joseph Morel of New York of the Executive Committee.

They all meet this Sunday, and their leader in the lower house, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, usually presides over the meeting on Wednesdays. None of them publicly expressed the desire reported in the newspaper or gave any indication that they would ask Biden to step aside.

As it unfolded, Biden urged his supporters to come together in a rousing rally at a church in Pennsylvania.

Biden will try to get his candidacy back on track at an event in Philadelphia

Speaking from a podium at the Mount Airy Church of Christ in northwest Philadelphia, Biden tried to joke about concerns about his age, saying, “I know I’m 40,” but added, “I’ve been doing this a long time.”

“Honestly, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of America if we’re united,” Biden said from a prepared speech without using a teleprompter.

As Congress prepares to resume work this week, more Democratic lawmakers are expected to express their desire to sideline Biden, but others are trying to support the president and focus on what they say is a danger to Trump and democracy.

Biden personally called lawmakers over the weekend. On Saturday, he joined campaign representatives on a call and reiterated that he has no plans to drop out of the race, despite the increasingly precarious political climate.

Instead, the president promised to campaign more in the future and intensify his political journey, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Instead, the president promised to campaign more in the future and intensify his political journey, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Calls for Biden’s recall are coming from different directions

Alan Clendon, a Tampa councilman and member of the Democratic National Committee, said Sunday: “I think the best thing for our country and the world is for President Joe Biden to step aside and let Vice President Kamala Harris carry out her agenda. The Democratic nominee.”

Director Rob Reiner, who has helped organize Hollywood fundraisers for Biden in the past, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Time for Joe Biden to resign.”

Time constraints make the situation more difficult as the Democratic convention approaches. Those who believe Biden can no longer serve are calling on Democrats to replace him as chairman of the ticket before it’s too late.

Biden’s interview with ABC on Friday did not convince the skeptics. Over the weekend, other prominent Democrats, led by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, threw their support behind Biden.

Barry Goodman, a Michigan attorney who raises funds for Democrats, said Sunday that he would continue to support Biden but would support Harris if he withdrew. This is notable because Goodman was also the finance co-chair of two state campaigns for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Biden receives message of support during mass

Biden, however, found a friendly audience in Mount Airy, where Pastor Louis Felton compared the president to Joseph and the Bible story of his "many robe." In it, Joseph is sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers.

“Never count Joseph out,” pleaded Felton. Later, referring to Democrats who had called on Biden to step aside, he added: “That’s what’s going on, Mr. President. People are jealous of you, jealous of your determination, jealous of your support. The hand of God is jealous of him. Life.” Applause and “Let him know we’re with him!”

“There’s no election we can’t win,” Felton told the crowd. “We’re together because we love our president.”

He also called Biden a “fighter” and a “winner” as he led a prayer in which he said, “Our president is inspired, but today, by your Holy Spirit, renew his mind, renew his spirit, renew his body.”

After the church service, Biden went to a campaign office in Philadelphia, where Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who won a tough 2022 race while recovering from a stroke, delivered the president’s strongest endorsement.

“There’s only one guy who can beat Trump,” Fetterman said. “He’s going to do it twice, and he’s going to finish it forever.”

Time to find another candidate is running out, some Democrats suggest

Biden also planned a rally with union members in Harrisburg. After stepping off Air Force One, the president was asked if the Democratic Party supported him and answered with an emphatic “yes.” Their next stop is Washington, where NATO leaders will meet for a three-day summit starting Tuesday.

However, despite the sentiments of people like Fetterman, others aren’t entirely convinced.

Senate Democrat from Connecticut. Chris Murphy told CNN that Biden "needs to answer the questions voters are asking," adding: "If he does that this week, I think he'll be in a good position, and I think that's what we can do. He should." This must be the campaign."

Biden has refused to submit to independent cognitive testing, arguing that the daily rigors of the presidency are proof enough of his mental acuity. However, Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, told NBC on Sunday that “I would be happy if both the president and Donald Trump would take a cognitive test.”

Correction: An earlier version of this note included a report by the Washington Post that Rep. Ted Lieu had joined voices toward withdrawing his re-election bid. The Post removed that reference because Liu said he wasn’t talking about it, and we did the same in this article.

