Not refrigerating mayonnaise after opening it and other mistakes that make dressings go rancid

if you want to mayonnaise and all Bandages Which can be made with this ingredient as a base, you know how important it is to keep it Fresh In order to get the best flavor always. That is why this time we will talk about mistakes that are usually committed with mayonnaise and other dressings Which will affect its flavor and taste life timeSo you can avoid them and keep your sauces and seasonings in good shape.

Do not refrigerate mayonnaise

one of The most common mistakes And the main thing that can affect the useful life of your device mayonnaisefor him flavor so is it freshnessNot refrigerated after opening Dish. We often think that finding these products stocked in Room temperature In stores and supermarkets it will not be superfluous to stock up cooling But in our house, the same attached We are usually given this type of instruction and it is always essential to store it refrigerated.

You leave your bandages open

Yes Leave the container uncovered of our dressing or mayonnaise For a long time this will probably disappear drying Therefore, it becomes rancid and loses its properties and characteristics freshness. It is very common that when preparing things like sandwichessandwiches, or other similar snacks, let’s leave this container uncovered while we use it dressingBut this will only cause the mayonnaise or sauce to lose all its freshness.

You can keep mayonnaise in the refrigerator door

Although it is true that refrigerator door It is the place for storing all kinds Sauces and dressings and others Foods containing preservativesOften, these foods are best kept in the refrigerator Central part In our machines, this is because the door is the most used part of the machine refrigerator Thus there are many changes Temperature It is in this area that may affect our mayonnaise. The central area of ​​the refrigerator is the most stable, as its temperature does not change much throughout the day.

Keeping dressings fresh is essential to preserving their flavor. picture. PIXELS / ENGINE ACCURATE

You can use the same tool for several dressings

If you mix mayonnaise with the others ingredients It is likely that you will change the flavor of the product and it will be lost freshness Easily, this often happens by mistake, because we use the same thing spoon or utensil To serve mayonnaise, etc productsthus mixing up the bandages in the process. This way it is easier for the flavor to become stale rancid or radical change, so we recommend using spoon per item.