New York Subway Line F and M Changes – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – If you’re a user of the New York City Subway’s F and M lines between Manhattan and Queens, you’ll see some service changes starting Monday, August 28 through the first quarter of 2024 due to the route replacement, Thursday’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA, for its English acronym) ).

The MTA notes that the path replacement will be done along the line between 47-50 St. Rockefeller Center in Manhattan and 36th Street in Queens. The agency said the project will improve reliability, mitigate leaks, prevent future corrosion and deterioration, and extend the life of existing infrastructure.

Crews will remove existing direct-connection tracks and build new concrete and new direct-connection tracks, install new connection rails, anchor plates, braces and insulators, remove and replace cables, supply and install new signaling equipment, repair flaking concrete and cracks, and will seal assets. leaks. The crew will also install 25,643 feet of new third rail with panels and cables.

The following service changes will be effective during the first quarter of 2024:

Changes to the F train

As of Monday, August 28th F line service You will stray across the line And In both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.

You will stray across the line In both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av. he Service during the F line week It will be suspended between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and Forest Hills-71 Av. Service will run between Middle Village-Metropolitan Av and 57 St/6 Av in Manhattan between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. only.

It will be suspended between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and Forest Hills-71 Av. Service will run between Middle Village-Metropolitan Av and 57 St/6 Av in Manhattan between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. only. Nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM and on weekends, F line It will operate its normal service between Metropolitan Av and Essex St or Myrtle Av, and the 57 St/6 Av station will be closed. Due to operational limitations, the service will operate on lower frequencies.

It will operate its normal service between Metropolitan Av and Essex St or Myrtle Av, and the 57 St/6 Av station will be closed. Due to operational limitations, the service will operate on lower frequencies. Monday through Friday and on weekends, between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., F line L trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 buses will run between 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations.

L trains will operate between Lexington Av/63 St and 21 St-Queensbridge, and free Q95 buses will run between 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations. During the night, between midnight and 5 am, service F train The free Q94 buses will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations.

The elevator at the Roosevelt Island subway station is currently undergoing emergency repairs. For the first few weeks of the outage and until repairs are complete, there will be no ADA service for Roosevelt Island F train customers. Passengers requiring an ADA lift may take bus Q102 to the accessible subway station at Queens Plaza.

Changes to the M train

Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., M Line trains will not operate between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Forest Hills-71 Av in either direction and will terminate at 57 St. There will be no service at the following stations: 5 Av/53 Sh Lexington Street/53 Court Square – St. 23 Queens Square 36 st Steinway Street 46 st Northern Avenue 65 sh Jackson HTS-Roosevelt F.C Elmhurst Street Grand Street – Newtown Woodhaven Blvd 63 Dr. Riju Park 67 Av Forest Hills-71 Av



To get to 5 Av/53 St, Lexington Av/53 St, Court Sq-23 St, and express service to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and Forest Hills-71 Av, take the E or F train.

For local service to stations between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71 Av, take the R. The R train’s weekday frequency will increase during this service change.

M Line trains will continue to operate between Delancey St-Essex St and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av in both directions during evenings and weekends, and between Myrtle Av and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av overnight.

MTA crews will issue station announcements and postal station signs. Communication with community members and stakeholders will continue throughout the project.

The MTA offers customers a variety of ways to receive information about planned and real-time service changes, as well as 24/7 customer support in multiple languages.

