North Korea vs Mexico for women. Today’s match online | U-17 World Cup

Women’s football in Mexico has grown significantly in recent years, and it’s not just about success Mexican Women’s League A better championship, but also the lower divisions have become stronger; Now, it’s your turn Under-17 team 2024 World Cup final match in the Dominican Republic.
This way coach Jimena Rojas She is responsible for trying to bring a very young generation of young players to the top of the category; But first, of course, they must play every match at the highest level and in the best possible way.
numbers Women’s under-17 trilogy It started with a 3-0 win over Pachuca U19 Femenil in August, then a 0-0 draw against Queretaro. At the end of September, they lost 2-1 to Spain and then lost 1-3 to Portugal during a tour in Alicante; They have already been focused in the Dominican Republic, drawing one goal against Nigeria and goalless against New Zealand.
Mexico U17: Invitation to the 2024 World Cup in the Dominican Republic
These are the players chosen by coach Jimena Rojas for the international tournament that will be held next October:
- Goalkeepers: Barbara del Real (America), Adriana Meza (Toluca), Camila Vazquez (Atlas).
- Defenses: Adriana Gonzalez (Boca Juniors), Berenice Ibarra (Pachuca), Alexa Martinez (Pachuca), Nicole de Leon (Santos), Mia Villalpando (San Diego Surf), Daniela Gallegos (Toluca), Natalia Muñoz (Tigres).
- Midfielders: April Fragoso (Pachuca), Sofia Nunez (Rebels), Setlali Reyes (Las Vegas), Monique Montes (Rayadas), Ana Salas (Tigres), Alexa Soto (America).
- before: Evelyn Contreras (Las Vegas Surf), Celeste Martinez (Legends), Ana Torres (Guadalajara), Anaya Miyazato (FC Tucson), Naomi Vazquez (Guadalajara).
What time do Mexico U17 play today?
- day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- table: 2:00 PM (Central Mexican Time)
- Headquarters: Cibao Stadium in Santiago, Dominican Republic
Where do you see Mexico vs. North Korea U17 Live?
- Unlock TV: Nu9ve
- Pay TV: TUDN
- Streaming: fix
- Minute by minute: mediotiempo.com
