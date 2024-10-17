October 18, 2024

North Korea vs Mexico for women. Today’s match online | U-17 World Cup

Cassandra Curtis October 18, 2024 2 min read

Women’s football in Mexico has grown significantly in recent years, and it’s not just about success Mexican Women’s League A better championship, but also the lower divisions have become stronger; Now, it’s your turn Under-17 team 2024 World Cup final match in the Dominican Republic.

This way coach Jimena Rojas She is responsible for trying to bring a very young generation of young players to the top of the category; But first, of course, they must play every match at the highest level and in the best possible way.

numbers Women’s under-17 trilogy It started with a 3-0 win over Pachuca U19 Femenil in August, then a 0-0 draw against Queretaro. At the end of September, they lost 2-1 to Spain and then lost 1-3 to Portugal during a tour in Alicante; They have already been focused in the Dominican Republic, drawing one goal against Nigeria and goalless against New Zealand.

Mexico U17: Invitation to the 2024 World Cup in the Dominican Republic

These are the players chosen by coach Jimena Rojas for the international tournament that will be held next October:

  • Goalkeepers: Barbara del Real (America), Adriana Meza (Toluca), Camila Vazquez (Atlas).
  • Defenses: Adriana Gonzalez (Boca Juniors), Berenice Ibarra (Pachuca), Alexa Martinez (Pachuca), Nicole de Leon (Santos), Mia Villalpando (San Diego Surf), Daniela Gallegos (Toluca), Natalia Muñoz (Tigres).
  • Midfielders: April Fragoso (Pachuca), Sofia Nunez (Rebels), Setlali Reyes (Las Vegas), Monique Montes (Rayadas), Ana Salas (Tigres), Alexa Soto (America).
  • before: Evelyn Contreras (Las Vegas Surf), Celeste Martinez (Legends), Ana Torres (Guadalajara), Anaya Miyazato (FC Tucson), Naomi Vazquez (Guadalajara).
See also  Sabalenka fuels controversy over women's tennis: "I prefer to watch the men's match."

What time do Mexico U17 play today?

  • day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • table: 2:00 PM (Central Mexican Time)
  • Headquarters: Cibao Stadium in Santiago, Dominican Republic

Where do you see Mexico vs. North Korea U17 Live?

  • Unlock TV: Nu9ve
  • Pay TV: TUDN
  • Streaming: fix
  • Minute by minute: mediotiempo.com

