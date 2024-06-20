Nolan Arenado received a ball at 94 mph (+ video)

Current player St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Arenadowas alerted in the National League’s Central Division organization, after taking a hit to the elbow during the game on Wednesday, June 19, against the Miami Marlins at Loan Depot Park.

This game was the last of a three-game series played in Florida. the boss Oliver Marmol Stand in line Sandblasted He is fifth in the batting order and third base to face the outfields of junior Yoni Chirinos.

Despite a good offensive performance by the Cardinals outfielder, he had to be replaced at the top of the eighth inning after facing off against a reliever. Huascar Brazopan. In addition, Nolan Arenado He opened the offense and on the first pitch received a 94.6 mph fastball that hit the elbow of his right arm.

Immediately after the procedure, Sandblasted He showed a clear sign of pain while he was on the ground, so his medical teams came to him Saint Louis It came quickly and they decided it would be best to replace it for a more thorough inspection. So José Fermin came in his place.

Nolan Arenado heading to the hospital

Later, it was organized St. Louis Cardinals Reported through social networkThat the third baseman left the diamond because of a bruise on his right elbow. Thus, he was transferred to the hospital for an additional medical examination to accurately determine the extent of the possible injury.

After leaving Nolan Arenado, basics He suffered his second defeat in a row, 4×3. Which meant a 2-1 setback in the series and took them seven games out of first place in the division held by the Milwaukee Brewers.

finally, Nolan Arenado He finished the afternoon 3-2 with a pair of singles and scored with a .260 average. Additionally, after 70 regular season games, he maintains an offensive line of .315/.375/.690 (OPB/SLG/OPS) after 269 at-bats. Data from MLB.com.

