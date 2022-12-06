December 6, 2022

Nodal gets good news thanks to Belinda but celebrates it with Cazzu

Lane Skeldon December 6, 2022 2 min read

There is an old saying that “every time has been better”. Of course it is something the Mexican singer is in Christian Nodal He would rather not think, much less believe it. And it’s not just the Mexican regional style reference who’s having one of his best moments on a loving level (with his girlfriend) kazoo), but – in addition – one of his great songs he composed at the beginning of the year continues to make him a record artist.

And it is that the song “We are no longer and we will not be,” which was launched Christian Nodal Earlier this year it was certified 4x platinum in the last few weeks. It is noteworthy that it is a song released by the artist after his separation from the singer Belinda (with whom he got into a fight in February), and the song describes how beautiful their relationship is and the beautiful moments they lived together. However, this new record finds today streptoderma Live the best moments of love with him kazoo.

