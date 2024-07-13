July 13, 2024

Ninel Cundy Unleashes Opinions on Her New Photo: ‘Unknown’

Lane Skeldon July 13, 2024 2 min read

Ninel Conde She caused a huge stir on social media after sharing a video clip, in which she can be seen making a new change in her appearance.

This isn’t the first time the so-called “killer bombshell” has been criticized for his aesthetic changes over the years. However, this time, it’s the new look on his face that’s particularly caught the eye.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, Ninel Conde can be seen enjoying a moment in a restaurant while watching the 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia. Although the video was short, it was enough for his followers You will notice a very big change in his features. Especially in eyes and nosewhich looked different than it did before.

Ninel surprised by her appearance / Instagram

Followers were surprised by Ninel Conde’s new physical appearance.

Thus, the reactions on social media were immediate, expressing their surprise and certain confusion at her transformation, noting that she no longer resembles the image they knew of her.

“Is this Ninel Conde?”, “So much has been done that there is no trace of her”, “Who is she?”, “I didn’t recognize her until she spoke”, were some of the comments that flooded social networks after the video was published.

This is how he appeared on his networks, surprising his followers/Instagram

On one occasion, Ninel defended herself against criticism she received for her appearance and asked people to be well aware of cosmetic treatments.

How do you know what effect it has when you put too much Botox? I invite you to readIn other words, Botox can’t be noticed when you have too much of it because it’s a toxin that causes muscle paralysis or weakness and you don’t have much gesture… but if they’re referring to fillers or hyaluronic acid… you’d better read on. (Opinions) don’t matter to me. Those who can, can, and those who can’t, can’t. Ciao.

This is what Ninel looked like before / Instagram

